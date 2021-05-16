The art of bringing a Lexus UX to life

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The pandemic has changed our lives but it will also allow us to become aware of the little things. Many of us have become accustomed to a frenetic pace, in which culture and art have a temporary and frenetic place. For this reason, now more than ever, we must recognize projects such as the Lexus UX Art. This contest, which features the compact SUV from Toyota’s premium firm, was held in both 2019 and 2020. Due to the general situation, we were not able to enjoy the winning works until a few weeks ago, when Lexus Spain organized the exhibition in the V22 space. There we were able to meet, and see with our own eyes, the two winning cars at the same time: Zen Garden and Scale Armor.

Lexus is a firm aware of its Japanese past and tradition. What’s more, its vehicles are still developed using classic design techniques. In this article we explain the beginnings of Lexus in our country, marked by the figure of the Takumi masters and their ability to transform clay into a machine with its own spirit. This way of understanding life, which goes beyond the conceived and the fashions, encouraged them to create a unique platform during the pandemic: Spain is a lot of the world. On this website we can find national destinations that remind us of those dreamed of in a world without covid, when we could travel and catch planes without thinking twice.

But returning to the topic that concerns us today. Art oozes from all four sides of any Lexus model, innovative and avant-garde in design. For that reason, it makes sense to use a UX to create a parallel world. That was the request for the Lexus UX Art Car design contest and these were the winners.