True to his habit, The CW is already preparing the next big crossover that he will present in the next seasons of his series based on the DC universe and will have to develop something extremely large, since after having made ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ he has set a very high mark, for which he will carry out a Crossover between Batwoman and Superman to take place in ‘Smallville’.

Since ‘Flash’ and ‘Arrow’ hit their catalog, The CW has been in charge year after year of making a crossover between its most popular characters, so this time he decided to give this honor to two of his most recent productions and ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ will be the stars of this new event.

Although the plot of this new crossover is still unknown, since it is only in its initial planning stages, has been revealed to take place in ‘Smallville’, So Superman fans can begin to raise their expectations, executive producer Caroline Dries revealed in an interview with the International Business Times.

“I’ve done a little research, but they don’t have a script yet, so nothing was filmed. Obviously I know about ‘Superman & Lois’ and I know that it will take place in Smallville and that everything else is to be determined, but it will be a great challenge because those crossings always end very well, ”Dries revealed, confirming the next one. crossover from The CW.

Unfortunately, Not everything is good news for fans of ‘Batwoman’, since today it was announced that Ruby Rose resigned from her role as Kate Kane, so the production is already looking for an actress to replace her in the series and in the next crossover, which in some way way the continuity of the series will be lost, we will see how the production justifies the change of actress.

This is how it was revealed that the next crossover will be between ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Superman & Lois’, However, we will have to wait a whole year to see it, since with the productions currently stopped due to the coronavirus, The CW has announced that most of its series will most likely suffer some delay.