After the face of the actor who will play the knight of the night in the series ‘Batwoman’ was kept secret throughout the season, we finally got to know the face of Bruce Wayne on the show and it was also revealed that the Arrowverse’s Batman is inspired by Bale’s.

The first season of the series introduced us to Hush, Bruce Wayne’s childhood best friend, who decided to take the path of evil and become a villain, so at the end of the first season it was revealed that Alice had given him the face of Bruce Wayne, so now he has become the new face of Batman in the Arrowverse.

For this reason, oline Batwoman ’showrunner Caroline Dries expressed for Entertainment Weekly that this will be the face of Bruce on Earth-Prime and revealed that whenever he thinks of Batman he imagines Bale’s. “When I picture Batman on our show, I just picture Christian Bale because I’m obsessed with the Christopher Nolan movies, when I got the show, I inherited this rule that there is no Batman, no Bruce Wayne, so it never occurred to me to start to daydream, ”said Dries.

So when they gave him the green light to present Batman, Dries thought of Warren Christie for the role, and fortunately for her, the actor accepted the role immediately. “His jaw is perfect. No, he’s a good actor and when I saw that he was available, I called him up and said, ‘Please, please, please do this,’ and he loved the idea because he’s a Batman fan and has a son and he thought that It would be great to tell your son that he is playing Bruce Wayne. Somehow it worked very well, ”Dries explained.

Thanks to this, Season 2 will be full of surprises when Hush takes the place of Bruce Wayne, creating a great conflict in the series. “That is ultimately the drama of the story when we return. Of course they want Bruce to come back into their lives and so you look beyond any kind of logic and everything is replaced by hope and happiness. It is going to take a minute for them to realize that something is wrong, ”the showrunner said.

This is how the Batman of the Arrowverse is inspired by that of Bale, However, not everything is good news for the followers of the program, since ironically, Batwoman will change her face, since Ruby Rose has just asked for her exit from the program, so the studio is already looking for her new actress.