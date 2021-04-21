The arrival of the new Nissan X-Trail in Europe already has an official date …

The Nissan X-Trail is one of the best-selling SUVs in the world. The Japanese firm knows very well which is the public that supports it the most and for this reason it has dosed the launch of the new generation. The United States was the first country to receive it back in June of last year 2020. Now it is the turn of China and the Asian region, because these days the Shanghai Auto Show. But soon it will reach more regions.

As you can see in the images, the aesthetic differences what’s between the Rogue yankee and the Asian X-Trail they are minimal. We already sensed this, as Nissan announced some time ago that a large part of its range would be global. This decision had as a direct consequence that the design team would create a common code that it would later decorate according to the country. As well, Europe will be the last to receive it, but we already have an official date for your arrival.

Europe will be the last to receive the Nissan X-Trail: it will be next summer… 2022

Taking advantage of the media uproar what has caused the Nissan x-trail in China, the European division of the brand has made a move. To announce the landing of this new generation, they have published an official press release with the date on which this event will take place. If everything goes according to plan, the older brother of the Qashqai will officially debut in Europe in summer 2022. But in addition, this has not been the only data that they have announced.

Like the Qashqai, it is based on the CMF-C platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Thanks to it you can enjoy the advanced Nissan’s e-POWER hybrid powertrain. And you will ask yourself, how does it work? Well, simple: the gasoline engine is used only to generate electricity, while the wheels are driven by the electric motor. This means that the motor always runs within its optimal range.

Thus, fuel efficiency is higher and therefore lower CO2 emissions. In the case of opting for a four-wheel drive, 4WD version, the options will be numerous. The driver may choose, in the mode selector, the following programs: Snow, gravel, or mud. The only question that remains is to know if the range will have other mechanical options, such as diesel or gasoline versions of the latest generation.

Inside, they have also wanted to offer an informative pill. As up to now, it will maintain a flexible and versatile cabin with up to seven seats spread over three rows. The level of safety will be high, with the latest driving aids from Nissan. The pity is that it will still take a little over a year to reach our continent And that, for the volume of rivals it has, seems like a long time. We will have to be patient …

