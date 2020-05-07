         The arrival of the new Apple TV 4K, among other news, is forthcoming according to rumors

Jon Prosser, known in the tech sphere for his contacts within the company that allow him to announce release dates that have yet to be officially announced, has announced news on his Twitter account. According to him, the launch of the new Apple TV 4K, as well as a renewal of the iMac and new AirPods.

Products ready and waiting for launch

According to the tweet that Prosser has shared, Apple would already have a new Apple TV 4K ready, which currently receives the code name of Neptune T1125. This new Apple TV would be available in two sizes, 64 or 128 GB, and I would mount an A12X Bionic chip.

New Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB / 128GB ready to ship. 👀 Codename: Neptune T1125 Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂 I’ll let you know if / when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020

It seems that, according to Prosser sources, Apple already has the product fully ready for launch. A release that can therefore occur at any time and without prior notice.

Heads up: There’s still an iMac and AirPods ready to ship. (Not sure which AirPods yet, only know codename) Theoretically, since they’re ready, they could drop at any time. I’ll let you know if / when I hear a date. Let’s see if Apple can keep it a secret from me 👀🤫 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 6, 2020

In another tweet, Prosser has also commented that we are still waiting for the renewal of the iMac range and new AirPods headphones. We have long heard rumors of future AirPods, which have received names as disparate as AirPods Pro X, AirPods X or AirPods Little, so we do not know what kind of product is hidden under the name AirPods. In recent weeks, rumors have pointed to a redesign of the current range of AirPods so that the entire family shares the design of the AirPods Pro, although later the benefits, such as noise cancellation, are reserved for the Pro range.

As for the iMac, we saw its last renovation practically a year and a half ago, so an update of internal components, for example for retire the Fusion Drive in the Mac catalog, it will be very welcome. Other rumors speak of the reduction of frames and a design change at the bottom of the screen that currently displays the apple logo.

For now we must take this information as rumors, although, as the saying goes, when the river sounds … Watch for any surprises Apple may give us.

