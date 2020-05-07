After the success of ‘Father there is only one’ (raised more than 14 million euros on our billboards), the trailer for ‘has been revealed’Father there is only one 2‘, a movie in which the funny Loles Len is “the mother-in-law”, and arrives at the family home to stay! A “break and rip” mother-in-law who will cause a tsunami in the peaceful family life.

Santiago Segura (the father), Toni Acosta (the mother), the children Martina D’Antiochia, Calma Segura, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morolln and Sirena Segura and the brothers played by Leo Harlem and Silvia Abril will live a new and fun adventure in which, again, many Spanish families will be reflected.

Co-written once again by Santiago Segura and Marta Gonzlez de Vega (who will also return in the role of Leticia), and whose production M Luisa Gutirrez will once again lead, the script for ‘Father there is only one 2’ has many surprises in store for us. With the triumph of the virtual assistant ‘Conchy’, Javier (Segura) has become the leader of the mothers chat and everything is running smoothly. It seems to have everything under control, but an unexpected news turns everything upside down … and to top it off, the mother-in-law arrives.

Produced by Bowfinger International Pictures, Atresmedia Cine and Mam the film A.I.E. , in association with Sony Pictures International Productions and with the participation of Amazon Prime Video, the film will hit theaters throughout Spain on August 7, 2020 by Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia and will be available on Amazon Prime Video after its release. I go to theaters.

Filming has taken place for more than five weeks in Madrid, Guadalajara and Toledo.

