The arrival of Sergio Ramos would prevent the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos was presented today as a reinforcement of PSG for the next season 2021-2022 and the arrival of the former captain of Real Madrid could prevent Kylian Mbappé from leaving for the ‘Merengue’ team this summer.

According to information revealed by Cristóbal Soria at the Chiringuito de Jugones, he revealed that Mbappé had already contacted Sergio Ramos, welcoming him where they had a conversation that would not be beneficial for Real Madrid.

As detailed in the information, Ramos and Mbappé would have talked about the possibility of winning important things together at PSG such as the Champions League, so it is possible that this season the French star will not play for Madrid.

“RAMOS and MBAPPÉ have TALKED about WINNING things TOGETHER next season,” revealed Soria on the sports program.

It should be noted that Mbappé is on vacation with Karim Benzema after the European Championship where France was eliminated by Switzerland on penalties, so some media also pointed out that the Real Madrid attacker would be ‘working’ on the signing of his compatriot.

