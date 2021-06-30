The arrival of Saharan dust to the Peninsula increased by 400% in the last five thousand years

Every year, huge amounts of saharan dust They are transported from North Africa, following different atmospheric patterns, to the Atlantic and Europe. An international team led by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) has published in Science Advances the first reconstruction of the flows of this dust in the last five millennia, noting that its arrival in the Iberian Peninsula increased by 400%.

“This is a direct consequence of the progressive and inexorable aridification of North Africa and the increase in the climatic gradient between the equatorial zone and the Arctic, which has dominated this time period ”, highlights Javier Martin Chivelet, Professor of the Department of Geodynamics, Stratigraphy and Paleontology of the UCM.

This flow, the authors point out, is not uniform in time or space, and manifests itself in episodes of haze, with risk to human health, and mud showers. The study points out that in the last five millennia there were three significant moments: between 4400 and 3800 before the present, between 2900 and 2400, and between 1800 and 1400.

The dust exported by the Sahara plays a fundamental role in regulating the global climate and, therefore, in current climate change and its future development

Martin Chivelet

“These intervals are not accidental, but coincide with periods of abrupt climate change in the North Atlantic and also in the rest of the planet. The dust exported by the Sahara plays a fundamental role in regulating the global climate and, therefore, in current climate change and its future development ”, adds Chivelet.

In addition to the UCM, researchers from the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT, Spain), the University College Dublin (Ireland) and the University of Minnesota (USA) have participated in the work.

Burgos stalagmites, witnesses to the accumulation

To carry out the study, a paleoclimatic analysis in a cave in the karst complex of Ojo Guareña, in Burgos. It was made there because the stalagmites that grew inside recorded the alterations in the water chemistry, as well as the environmental and climatic changes outside the cave.

Juncal Cruz, who did his doctoral thesis at the UCM on these stalagmites, has analyzed the internal variations in the isotopic signal – number of radiogenic atoms – of strontium. The starting hypothesis was that this isotopic signal could reflect changes that could have occurred in the accumulation of Saharan dust over the cave over time.

Research work in Ojo Guareña. / J. Martín Chivelet

The Saharan dust that is deposited in the north of the peninsula comes largely from rock erosion very old of the African craton, which have a unique isotopic composition, with a high concentration of the strontium-87 isotope, and very different from the rocks of the cave and other aerosols that reach the area.

The isotopic composition of the stalagmite could not be explained without the strontium provided by the Saharan dust and transported by the percolation water into the cave.

“The results were surprising and confirmed our hypothesis. The isotopic composition of stalagmite It could not be explained without the strontium contributed by the Saharan dust and transported by the percolation water into the cave. This allowed us to recognize and quantify the variations in the contribution of Saharan dust to the region over almost five millennia and today ”, recognize the UCM researchers.

More knowledge about a determining climatic agent

Desert aerosols influence the energy balance of the planetary climate in multiple ways: they scatter and absorb solar radiation, modify the characteristics of clouds, and impact the carbon cycle, and therefore the greenhouse effect, through the fertilization of marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

Given their complexity, these processes are difficult to simulate and introduce uncertainty in climate models. Added to this is the lack of knowledge about how and how much the amount of dust in suspension in the atmosphere varies on time scales that may be relevant to the climate, such as decades or centuries.

“This work, and others that may follow in the future, contributes to improving our understanding of the interactions between aerosols from the desert and the global climate and allows us to feed and calibrate the climate models on which future projections are based ”, concludes Chivelet.

Reference:

Martín-Chivelet et al. “Strong links between Saharan dust fluxes, monsoon strength, and North Atlantic climate during the last 5000 years.” Science Advances.

