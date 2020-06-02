Photo: External Source / Acento.com.do /

MEXICO CITY.- Mexico received 12,158.5 million dollars in remittances between January and April 2020, which represented an increase of 12.69% compared to the same period in 2019 and without affecting the COVID-19 pandemic, reported on Monday the Mexican central bank.

The aftermath of the coronavirus is drastically shaking the universe of the workforce worldwide, so all estimates suggest that Mexico, like any other country receiving remittances sent by its emigrants, will soon begin to register the particular crisis of the diaspora.

Until then, the total of remittances between January and April was more than 10,789 million dollars a year ago, Banco de México said in its monthly report.

The average remittance in the quarter was $ 340, 7.25% higher than in the same period of 2019 ($ 317) and the number of shipping operations went from 34.06 to 35.77 million.

Most of them were by electronic transfer.

Remittances in April recovered their usual volume and amounted to 2,861 million dollars.

This contrasts with March, when according to Banco de México the country received 4 thousand 016 million dollars, a figure 49% higher than the 2 thousand 694 million dollars in February.

The March data was surprising because the coronavirus pandemic had already impacted the US economy, where the majority of Mexican migrants live and where millions of jobs have been lost.

Mexico currently has more than 90 thousand cases of coronavirus and almost ten thousand deaths, while the United States is the country in the world with the most infected, adding almost 1.8 million cases and more than 104 thousand deaths.

Remittances sent to Mexico in 2019 reached 36 thousand 48 million dollars and reached a historical maximum, with an increase of 7.04% compared to the figure registered in 2018.

The remittances that Mexico receives come mainly from Mexican migrants living in the United States and represent the second source of foreign exchange for the Latin American country, after automotive exports.

In 1995, the first year for which Banco de México offers results, remittances were $ 3,672 million (adjusted for the current exchange rate).

Since he came to power on December 1, 2018, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has highlighted the importance of remittances for hundreds of thousands of families in Mexico.

On several occasions, the president has described Mexican migrants as “living heroes” because thanks to remittances, the popular economy is helped.

Citi’s forecasts worsen, but not as bad as WB’s

Remittances could drop by $ 100 billion in the worst-case scenario, Citi said in a note to customers. In mid-April, the entity had estimated that the amount of money migrants would send home would drop by about $ 28 billion this year.

Migrant workers in the United States from Latin America and Asia would be at greater risk of losing jobs and consequently would send less money home, the note added.

In April, the World Bank (WB) estimated that global remittances would drop by $ 142 billion in 2020, the steepest drop in recent history.

They foresee a fall of the Mexican economy of 8.16% in 2020

Specialists from the private sector forecast a 8.16% drop in Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020 due to the crisis stemming from the pandemic, revealed a monthly survey by the Bank of Mexico published on Monday.

In the survey known a month ago, private sector specialists predicted a decline in the economy of 7.27% for this year, while in March expectations were for a contraction of 3.99%, which is why several downward revisions are accumulating.

However, in the study carried out in the last fortnight of May, the specialists practically did not modify their forecasts for 2021, which are now growing at 2.51, one hundredth below what was projected in April.

According to the Banco de México (central bank) survey, carried out from May 16 to 28 among 38 analysis groups and economic consultants from the national and foreign private sector, general inflation expectations for the end of 2020 rose in relation to the April poll.

For the end of this year, headline inflation is expected to be 3.04%, compared to 2.83% estimated a month ago. While for 2021, the expectation is 3.46%, a figure lower than the 3.51% predicted in the previous study.

Expectations about the level of the peso exchange rate against the US dollar for the end of 2020 remained practically unchanged in the forecasts for May, despite the fact that the currency recovered considerably at the end of the month.

While the private sector predicted in April that the Mexican currency would close 2020 trading at 23.36 units per dollar, they now believe it will close at 23.30 units per dollar.

And in 2021, it will be at 23.00 units per dollar, a figure practically equal to the 23.03 units per dollar forecast in the previous study.

The Mexican peso closed the last session in May trading at 22.22 units per dollar and broke the negative dynamics it had taken since the start of the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was trading at around 18.5 per dollar. .

For 2020, expectations on the trade balance were revised down compared to the previous month. The forecast went from a surplus of $ 5.87 billion to one of $ 4.89 billion.

However, by 2021 forecasts improved, since a deficit of $ 666 million is now forecast and a month ago a deficit of $ 817 million was contemplated.

The specialists consider that, at a general level, the main factors that hinder growth are internal conditions (36% of the responses) and external economic conditions (32%).

At a particular level, they are the weakness of the world economy and the external market (30% of the responses), the uncertainty about the Mexican economy (17%) and the weakness in the internal market (14%). .