Following the Impossible Dream season, the Red Sox had three seasons between third and fourth in the American League and after the East division. In addition to injuries to Tony Conigliaro and Jim Lonborg, the team struggled at third base; In 1970 the regular third baseman had been George Scott, a natural first baseman, for that reason they made a change with the Chicago White Sox, with the aim of bringing Luis Aparicio to play in the short stops while Rico Petrocelli went to third base. . Aparicio was coming off his best season with the club, hitting .313.

On April 10 against Steve Hargan and the Cleveland Indians at Cleveland Stadium, Aparicio participated in a doubleplay in which Graig Nettles rolled the ball to first base, where George Scott took the ball and passed it to Aparicio for the out at second. base, and shortstop pitched Karl Koonce to complete the play. Then Vada Pinson singled to the right and Ray Fosse homered to lead the Indians 2-0 at the close of the first inning.

In the opening of the second inning, Rico Petrocelli walked, Scott singled to left, Duane Josephson drove in Petrocelli with single to left; Billy Conigliaro raised to center field. Doug Griffin raised to the right; Koonce walked, Aparicio homered on a bases loaded to lead the Red Sox 5-2.

At the close of that inning, John Lowenstein traded a walk, Eddie León brought him closer to second with a single to the right, Charlie Bradford struck out. Ted Uhlaender emerged from Hargan and landed a right double to tow Lowenstein and carry Leon to the anteroom. Ken Brett relieved Koonce. Brown grounded through the short stops and Aparicio made his first assist of the game by making the out at first, while Leon scored and Uhlaender went to third base on a pick play. Brett threw a wild pitch and Uhlaender scored the run that evened the score at 5-5. Graig Nettles raised to the right.

By the bottom of the fourth inning Brett hit Lowenstein, Léon and Bradford back-to-back. He then struck out Camilo Pascual who had relieved Hargan in the previous inning. Brown dispatched a left double to tow in Lowenstein and Leon, while Bradford parked at third base. Nettles reached base on pick play as Bradford scored and Brown went to third base. Pinson raised to shortstop and Aparicio caught the ball. Fosse forced Nettles into the middle from Aparicio to bartender Doug Griffin. Indians 8 – Red Sox 5.

At the end of the fifth inning Ken Harrelson led off with a single to right; Lowenstein made the pitching sacrifice bunt to first; Leon drove in Harrelson by single to the right; Bradford negotiated ticket; Pascual advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt from third to second base; Brown drove in Leon and Bradford with a single to left. Bill Lee replaced Josephson while relieving Brett; Don Pavletich substituted for Brett while using catcher implements. Nettles and Pinson negotiated tickets; Fosse delivered the last out from shortstop to first base. Indians 11- Red Sox 5.

In the top of the sixth inning, Billy Conigliaro and Griffin struck out; Pavletich singled left; Aparicio and Smith negotiated tickets. Austin relieves Pascual; Yastrzemski drove in Aparicio and Pavletich, while Smith reached second base. Colbert relieves Austin. Petrocelli single to the right; Smith scores and Yastrzemski goes to the anteroom. Scott strikes out. Indians 11- Red Sox 8.

At the end of the seventh inning Joe Lahoud emerged for Lee and flied out to center. Conigliaro dispatched a double to the left. Griffin rolled her down the middle and Conigliaro advanced to the anteroom. Pavletich negotiated a ticket. Aparicio towed Conigliaro and Pavletich with a double to the right. Indians 11 – Red Sox 10.

Despite the defeat, Aparicio had made it clear from the beginning that the negotiation where they acquired him was very well justified. That day he hit 5-2 with a pair of runs scored and 6 RBIs, while on the field he had four assists, two outs and a double play (3-6-1) (from first base to shortstop to pitcher).

Alfonso L. Tusa C. April 10, 2021. ©

Resources:

__retrosheet.org.