Spain received only two million international tourists in March, when the state of alarm for the health crisis was already underway, a figure that is 64.3% less compared to the same month of 2019, according to data from the Frontur survey published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) .

This lower influx of tourists was reflected in spending: theforeign tourists who visited Spain in March spent 2,215 million euros, 63.3% less than in the same month of 2019, according to the tourist spending survey also published this Tuesday by the statistical agency.

The data from both surveys are affected by the health crisis and the state of alarm decreed in Spain in mid-March. So,INE explains that only visitor arrivals to Spain by road and rail have been counteduntil March 16 and by ports and airports until March 21.

Likewise, it specifies that the moment in which the information collection of the visitors is carried out (trip made, stay, reason, expense made) is ehe moment they leave the country by any of the aforementioned routesTherefore, the only interviews that have been carried out during the month of March have been before the entry into force of the state of alarm. Thus, complete information is available on the trips made by all visitors who left Spain before March 14.

Secondly, the INE explains, although the methodological process of the survey has allowed obtaining results, the fact that only field work could be extended until March 14 has determined thata certain lack of sample had to be faced in some strata, which has been supplemented with the usual mechanisms included in the methodology of this statistical operation.

Thus, the INE concludes that the data provided by the Frontur and Egatur statistics have the“enough quality” to be disseminated.

Each tourist who visited Spain in the third month of 2020 spent an average of 1,097 euros, 2.7% more than in the same month last year, and remained in the country an average of 7.2 days, slightly above the 2019 record.

The main source markets for tourists arriving in Spain in March wereUnited Kingdom, Germany and France.

Specifically, the United Kingdom, with 397,117 tourists, 64.2% less than in March 2019, remained as the main issuer of visitors, followed by France, with 288,903 tourists (-57.3%) and Germany, with 277,862 tourists. , 65.7% less.

