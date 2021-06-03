the arrival of Elena Maseras to the university

Gallery of Metges catalans ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ggbt5WFLLhCtShF3cv_Nww–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0Mi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/JRWpVRI89agkvMNCD9MU_g–~B/aD05NjQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/5de22200266be380b3d4b21a8444c500″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ggbt5WFLLhCtShF3cv_Nww–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0Mi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/JRWpVRI89agkvMNCD9MU_g–~B/aD05NjQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/5de22200266be380b3d4b21a8444c500″/>

The university was “a man’s thing” during the mighty flow of the centuries. We women wanted to join these centers of knowledge, but we arrived at “someone else’s house” and, in a way, hostile to our presence.

When we decided to enter, we did it like Trojan Horses, as the writer Enheduanna: the first person to sign her work.

Men, until very recently, exclusively built the Western public world. Women have made a great effort to participate in this world of knowledge and high culture designed by and for men. In this sense, the incorporation of women into Spanish universities has been slower than in other states of Europe, where women already acquired this right in the mid-nineteenth century.

During the 19th century, women took advantage of a kind of legal vacuum in which they were not explicitly prohibited from participating in this educational level. This is the case of Concepción Arenal, a company from Ferrol, who experiences first-hand the obstacles of society for her access to higher education. Dressed in men’s clothes to avoid any problem, she enrolled in 1841 for a law degree at the University of Madrid.

The surprising life of María Elena Maseras

It was not until three decades later that women began to be among the students. These pioneers, the true Amelia Folch from the series El Ministerio del Tiempo (TVE), were not exempt from the administrative martyrdom of their predecessor.

The first of all of them is María Elena Maseras Ribera. She was the first woman to pursue a career without having to dress up as a man, as Concepción Arenal had done three decades earlier.

Maseras was born in Vilaseca (Tarragona) in 1853. His parents, a natural veterinarian from Mont-roig del Camp and a primary school teacher from Ulldecona, changed their address many times for work reasons.

A remarkable academic career

Already from his bachelor’s degree in Art, Maseras stood out for his academic performance, as collected by several national and regional newspapers of the time (some, as far from his residence as the Crónica de Badajoz or the Diario de Córdoba), proof of his extraordinary intelligence.

Thanks to the support of her family, the young Elena wanted to study medicine at the University of Barcelona. The Royal Order signed by Amadeo I of Savoy on September 2, 1871, allowed women to access higher education, although not under the same conditions as their male colleagues: they were allowed to enroll in official education, without being able to attend to the classrooms.

Despite the fact that at that time the University was an exclusive space for a social minority, rich men, most of the students and professors gave it a good reception. Doctor Joan Giné i Partagàs defended the arrival of women in medicine; He spoke openly of this need to allow women to access these higher studies.

Another academic, the professor of Therapeutics Narcís Carbón, forced his presence in the classroom in 1875 by making class attendance essential to sit the exams. This, according to the magazine El Siglo Médico caused that “… the schoolchildren gathered there, upon seeing their classmate, (…) greeted with a round of applause”. Thanks to this support, Elena was able to attend the classrooms, although sitting next to the teacher and not with the rest of her classmates, including her brother.

Graduated, but unable to practice

In 1878, six years after enrolling, she finished her Medicine career with extraordinary qualifications, but without being authorized to practice. Despite his repeated requests, he was never able to obtain a certificate to practice the profession of medicine. During this period, Elena studied Teaching, obtaining the titles of elementary teacher and superior teacher.

Teaching would finally be his job, after passing some competitive examinations, for the rest of his life. First in Vilanova i la Geltrú, and then in Maó (Menorca), where she would be the teacher of the first public school for girls in the town. His intellectual capacity allowed him to combine his work with writing for a Republican and Democratic newspaper called El Pueblo. Her articles covered health, culture and leisure topics, emphasizing the importance of hygiene for health, as Florence Nightingale defended in her day. In 1905, at age 52, he died of heart disease.

One step back

As a result of all the legal obstacles that women of that time suffered, between 1882 and 1910 only 36 women completed university degrees in Spain and only eight managed to obtain the title of Doctors.

In Spain, only after the year 1910, and thanks to the fundamental work of Emilia Pardo Bazán as Minister of Public Instruction, the free access of women to the university was legalized. Qualification for professional practice was also finally recognized, although, once again, under special conditions.

In this sense, Elena Maseras was a key player in the achievement of this right. Today there are in his memory a park in Barcelona, ​​streets in Salou and Valladolid, a center of cultural and historical knowledge (the Center d’Estudis Vila-secans Maria Elena Maseras) and an equality award at the Rovira i Virgili University.

A new epistemic authority

The massive incorporation of women into the university is the most important factor in explaining the great growth of the Spanish economy in the second part of the 20th century, an aspect that has been little recognized in our society. Today, women occupy more than half of the country’s students, and they are also the ones who obtain the best results.

Our history is built through the tireless efforts of women, whose individual struggles and sacrifices have made it possible to overcome obstacles for future generations. One of these great challenges was access to university. Today we have managed to transform the numbers –more university–, start the transformation of organizations –although there is still a certain sexual division of labor in academia–, and now we can only transform minds and cultures to continue eroding inequalities between women and men. own men of the patriarchal political order.

The political scientist María García Maseda has participated in the writing of this article.

