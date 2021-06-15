The arrival of COVID-19 unleashed a serious epidemic of myopia in children

The pandemic ruined our sight: half of the world’s population will be myopia in 2050 from excessive exposure to screens in 2020.

One of the secondary consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is related to people’s visual health. Following the massive running of the bulls that were imposed as a sanitary measure, social dynamics tried to migrate to digital platforms. In the long run, according to a recent study, this had negative impacts on people’s vision. Myopia is among the most notable consequences of this labor, academic and political reconfiguration.

Nearsightedness: proximity to screens is ruining our vision

Not everything is wonderful in terms of work at home. The dynamics of education, learning and remote working hours are taking a toll high bills on a physical level in people. According to an article by Debbie Jones and Kate Clifford, Researchers for Optometry and Vision Sciences, Queensland University of Technology, 2020 was the year with the most eye conditions of which there is a record so far.

The origin of this decline in people’s visual health is in the increased interaction with blue light from screens, which damages the structure of the retina depending on how exposed we are to it. According to his article published in The Conversation, last year “will be known as the year that worldview worsened for decades to come.”

The results of the study focused on the considerable rise in myopia rates. While it is true that since we have been more in contact with screens, it has increased considerably, the pandemic is a milestone in this index. In total, it is estimated that half of the world’s population will be myopic by 2050.

Conditions since childhood

Although it might seem otherwise, the problem is not solely focused on the young adult population. On the contrary, children have also had to change the way they interact with education and with each other. For this reason, according to the study, myopia could be in the making from formative years in people from now on:

“The time children spend watching digital screens has been exacerbated by a massive increase in remote schooling, directly contributing to a further increase in childhood myopia. Homeschooled children of the COVID-19 era are at risk of becoming the visually compromised population of tomorrow, ”the authors write.

Although it is true that a COVID-19 infection does not generate this disease in itself, it is a reality that the dynamics of distance education are already impacting the range of vision in younger generations. A comparison between the generations that had to live the pandemic in primary school shows that the Chinese children between 6 and 8 years old are more myopic today than their older peers.

Not only that. The problem is in the excessive growth of the eyeball that, if it shoots up between the first 6 and 10 years of life, results in increased risk of cataracts and difficulties in looking far away. The pressure inside the eye is too much, based on coverage by Deutsche Welle.

Although there are alternatives to solve this problem, it is a reality that the root problem it could be mitigated with less exposure to screens on a daily basis. The experts assure that, with a decrease in digital interaction time, myopia in children, adults and young people could be substantially reduced.

