The arrested Belarusian blogger appears in a video

MOSCOW (Reuters) – In a video posted online on Monday, Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich, arrested when a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk, said he was in good health and acknowledges having played a role in organizing mass protests in Minsk last year.

His allies immediately dismissed his comments, considering they had been made under pressure.

“This is what Raman looks like under physical and moral pressure. I demand the immediate release of Raman and all political prisoners,” Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Thiskanouskaya wrote on Twitter in English, but using the Belarusian spelling of her Name.

In the video that appeared on various channels of the Telegram messaging application, Protasevich, dressed in a dark sweatshirt and with his hands tightly clasped in front of him, says that he is in a remand center in Minsk and denies having heart problems, according to the media.

He also appeared to have a small black spot on his forehead.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, 66, has faced the greatest challenge of his nearly 27 years in office from protesters who took to the streets after he was declared the winner of an election last year that opponents say , they were rigged.

Some 35,000 people have been arrested since the start of the regular demonstrations in August 2020. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and has accused the West of sponsoring the protests.

