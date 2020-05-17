Iran acknowledged last week that it is holding Iranian-French anthropologist Fariba Abdelkhah, whom her family and colleagues stopped hearing from in early June. The admission came after the French government made the case public, as it did not receive a satisfactory response to its diplomatic efforts. In the absence of a formal and credible indictment, Abdelkhah’s arrest is part of a worrying custom by the Iranian regime to use dual citizens as a bargaining chip in its problems with the international community. At least seven other people are in the same situation.

Abdelkhah, 60, was in Iran investigating the Shiite clerical system and religious relations between the Islamic Republic and its neighbors Iraq and Afghanistan. It was not his first visit. Since 1977 she went to study in France and settled in Paris, the now director of research at the Center for International Studies (CERI-SciencesPo) had made numerous stays in her country of birth that have led to several academic books and articles. .

“His arrest is absurd and scandalous,” denounces the Political Societies Analysis Fund, an association of French researchers that is part of the European Reasopo network of which Abdelkhah is a founding member. “Its activities are strictly academic, it has no link with any intelligence agency and it does not carry out any political activity in Iran,” the text insists.

His colleagues suggest that the measure either intends to use it as a bargaining chip, or is the result of “academic and investigative freedom have become intolerable for security operatives in Iran.” Both appear to be true in the climate of increasing repression denounced by Iranian social activists. Since the United States abandoned the nuclear deal last year and reinstated its sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the most immobile sectors of the regime have been gaining ground.

France is leading European efforts to try to salvage that pact. Hence, some analysts see the arrest of Abdelkhah, who was already questioned by the Iranian secret services during Mahmud Ahmadinejad’s presidency, an attempt to sabotage his mediation. In any case, the matter constitutes a new obstacle to diplomacy.

It is not, however, a new phenomenon. Iran, which does not recognize dual nationality, has a long history of arrests of citizens with a second passport, which it accuses of espionage for its adopted country. Currently in that situation are Iranian-British Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (detained in 2016 and sentenced to five years for “trying to overthrow the regime”) and at least half a dozen Iranian-Americans. In the past, some analysts have interpreted ultras as seeking to sabotage attempts to improve relations with the West.

“On the one hand, they send the message to Iranians with dual citizenship that we are not welcome in Iran; on the other, the regime considers that [los detenidos] They are useful as political capital in international negotiations, ”says Jason Rezaian, an Iranian-American journalist jailed between July 2014 and January 2016 on false accusations of espionage. Rezaian, who recorded his 544 days in captivity in the book Prisoner (still to be published in Spanish), attributes most of those arrests to the Revolutionary Guard (the Pasdaran).

Iran has always denied that binationals are a means of pressure to reach international agreements. However, and despite not recognizing the second passport (which prevents consular attention), he has had no qualms about exchanging them for Iranians detained in other countries. Such was the case of Rezaian and three other Iranian-Americans who were released in exchange for seven Iranians (six of them also Americans) detained in the United States for violating the sanctions against Tehran, on the eve of these being lifted in January 2016. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif himself put that possibility on the table again without shame last April, when Washington accelerated its strategy of maximum pressure towards Iran.

Rezaian defends the mobilization of public opinion. “Once the name appears in the media, there is no turning point. Before that happens, those who detain them can literally do what they want with their hostages, ”he explains, convinced that ultimately it is the governments of the host countries that have to be pressured. “We cannot magically expect the Iranian regime to do the right thing and release innocent people it has detained as collateral,” he argues.

This was understood by Abdelkhah, the now detained investigator, who in 2009 mobilized after the arrest of the French PhD student Clotilde Reiss and even wrote an open letter to the then President Ahmadineyad demanding her freedom. This came ten months later, but only after Paris refused the extradition of an Iranian engineer to the United States, where he was accused of acquiring material for military use under embargo, and allowed him to return to Iran.

.