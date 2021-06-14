The Army will vaccinate Spanish internationals with Pfizer

06/09/2021

The Army, in coordination with the RFEF medical services, will be in charge of immunizing the international Spanish soccer players summoned for the Eurocup with the vaccine from the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, as confirmed by . from sources from the Higher Sports Council (CSD).

The vaccination process is going to be done in coordination with the RFEF medical services, which are the ones who will decide the best moment, said said sources.

The Council recalls that it has positioned itself “absolutely in favor” of the vaccination of the national team due to the representativeness of the footballers.

The Spanish team will be vaccinated days before the start of the Eurocup, after the positive of two of its players, according to what sources familiar with the immunization campaign informed ..

Sources from the Ministry of Health consulted by . added that The same protocol has been applied as with the Olympic team that will travel to Tokyo this summer, which was also the result of the collaboration of the Defense, Health and Culture and Sport departments.

The vaccination of the selection will be done by a request from the Ministry of Culture and Sports for being “something exceptional”.

Two national team players tested positive for coronavirus, the first of them, last Sunday, Sergio Busquets, the captain of the team, when he was forced to leave the Las Rozas concentration. The second is Leeds United defender Diego Llorente.

Negative test

The Spanish team breathes easy after knowing the result of the PCR tests carried out by UEFA this Wednesday in the two bubbles, with all the internationals with a negative result, as well as the coaching staff headed by Luis Enrique Martínez.

The fear of a coronavirus outbreak in the Las Rozas Football City (Madrid) After the positives of Busquets and Diego Llorente, he calmed down with the tests carried out this Wednesday.

The 22 internationals concentrated in Las Rozas, the technical body and the personnel of the Federation that works with the absolute selection, has given negative in the PCR tests carried out in the morning.

In the same way they have Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raúl Albiol, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler, Brais Méndez, Rodrigo Moreno plus the eleven U21 internationals who joined the parallel bubble this Wednesday after beating Lithuania in a friendly match the day before. .