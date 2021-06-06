The army of trainers behind the quick count

MEXICO CITY. Around 11:00 p.m. today and 0:00 a.m. tomorrow, the citizens of the capital will know the results of the quick count in the election of the 16 mayors of Mexico City, thanks to an army of around 1,100 Electoral Assistant Trainers (CAE) and four members of the Quick Counts Technical Committee (Cotecora).

(El Cotecora) is made up of statisticians and experts in the field and makes a random selection of 1,583 polling stations, out of the 13,000 that exist in the city, and on the same Sunday it informs the CAE which polling stations in its area are part of the selection and the responsibility of these trainers is to go to those boxes when the election day is over and take a photograph of the tally and count record, and send that information to the Cotecora ”, he explained to Excelsior the electoral adviser, Ernesto Ramos.

Today there will be 3,300 CAE throughout the city and of these, around 1,100 are those who will take the photograph of the tally sheets and tally sheets.

Ramos said that the Cotecora must have enough information to estimate the quick count, which could be between 23:00 and 0:00 hours; the result is delivered to the General Council of the Electoral Institute of Mexico City and they are the ones who make it known to the public opinion.

For Jacob Villagómez, academic and researcher at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM, this gives certainty to the electoral process since the quick count allows a glimpse of the possible winners.

Knowing the voting trend on the same night as election day allows inhibiting situations in which a candidate is announced as the winner, avoids external pressure from actors who are dissatisfied. The quick count is usually very accurate due to the parameters of the sample that is taken ”, said the researcher.

But not everything is hunky with flakes. Some of the setbacks that the CAE could experience is that the polling station officials take a long time to count the votes or that some of the 1,583 polling stations in the sample could not be installed due to some difficulty. However, the counselor Ramos pointed out that they do not believe that they could have major incidents.

For this election, the results in some mayors may be very close. According to political experts and some polls, the candidates for mayor Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac and Xochimilco could be the most disputed demarcations, this newspaper reported on May 23.

With this precedent, a scenario is envisaged in which the result of the quick count leaves a difference of a few percentage points, so the result should be taken informatively, as a trend, but not as a marked triumph.

For example, one candidate may have 32% of the vote after the quick count and the other 30%; however (and it will be pointed out in due course), the margin of error can be two percentage points, that means that these results can be two percent higher or less for one or both candidates, that is, that anyone can win when you finish counting each vote.

We calculate that, obviously, in some municipalities there may be a closed result within the margin of error and that will be made known to the public saying that the results are within a margin of error and that this is the information from Cotecora ”, explained the counselor of the IECM.

He pointed out that it is not counterproductive to show the previous results with closed results, since it will be clarified that it is a statistical inference that has a margin of error and that obviously either of the two candidates could win the election.

ACTIVAN OPERATIONAL

In the early hours of today, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) launched its operational plan to protect citizens who go out to vote.

This plan is governed by three axes: immediate reaction to possible incidents, actions to inhibit electoral crimes and adequate attention to citizens.

To do this, they will enable 50 Timely Attention Modules to receive complaints and will be operated by agents of the Public Ministry and Secretary Officials, divided into two shifts.

The Investigative Police will commission 2,500 agents, particularly 673 patrols and 893 agents, plus the preventive presence of the Special Reaction and Intervention Group (GERI) in possibly conflictive areas.

There will also be bases in the municipalities where 450 experts will be in charge of providing care to citizens who require it.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEPADE) and the PDI will coordinate for the deployment of Mobile Units of the Public Ministry and patrol, with motor vehicles with fully identified marked vehicles.

Likewise, the direct line 800 133 7233 will be available, as well as the Digital Complaint System to present electoral complaints.

-From the Editorial Office

THE CHOICE IN FIGURES

The Electoral Institute of Mexico City he declared himself ready for this election day.

16 mayoral holders will contest at the polls 66 local congressional councils will be elected, among them the new figure of migrant council 160 councilors will be decided today 13 thousand boxes will be installed in the capital under strict sanitary protocols 18 thousand elements of the Security Secretariat Citizen will monitor the election day 2 thousand observers will be on the lookout for the election 31 foreign visitors came to Mexico to monitor the electoral process 33 District Councils will broadcast their sessions with the counting of votes on social networks

