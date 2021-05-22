The Army of the Dead triumphs on Netflix, it is the most watched movie worldwide

After several weeks in interviews to promote The Army of the Dead – 78%, the Zack Snyder tape finally came as one of Netflix’s biggest bets. If something has characterized the popular streaming service, it is the quality of its original content, and lately it has chosen to give a space to renowned directors with promising projects. Proof of this is the announcement of Tim Burton as director of the series Wednesday, and of course the most recent Snyder movie.

While the film has marked Snyder’s return to the zombie subgenre, there has also been a lot of talk about the creative freedom that the director enjoyed compared to what he experienced working with Warner Bros. In addition, Dave Bautista himself, the protagonist of the film. film, he has been enthusiastic about the opportunity this has meant for him, showing a totally different side to what the public was already used to with his Guardians of the Galaxy character – 91%.

Putting aside all the controversy that was generated with Justice League – 41%, and the statements of Warner executives about their decisions regarding the Snyderverse, Netflix has given the director total creative freedom with the possibility of generating a whole franchise around its most recent premiere taking advantage of the scope of the filmmaker’s name, as well as his taste for zombie cinema.

Of course, the arrival of future sequels will depend on the response of the audience, and in its early days broadcasting in conjunction with the streaming giant, The army of the dead has had a fairly positive response, although with very divided opinions; Proof of this is that worldwide it has positioned itself as the most watched movie on Netflix, according to the analysis and count by FlixPatrol.

According to what is observed in the aforementioned count, Snyder’s film is in first place as the most watched, leaving The Woman in the Window in second position – 20% by Amy Adams. It is worth mentioning that, although this is a general count worldwide, in Mexico the zombie movie has remained in second place as the most watched; we will have to wait another few days to know if it remains at the head or falls in position.

Some rumors have indicated that Netflix already has a total of ten films on the table about The army of the dead, taking into account sequels and spin-offs, which will only be confirmed with the passage of time. It is worth mentioning that, at its premiere, the film has become a trend in networks where, despite divided opinions regarding it, most have acclaimed the opening scene as one of the best they have seen in the screen.

The army of the dead means for Snyder his return to the genre after almost 17 years of the premiere of Dawn of the Dead – 75%, a film co-written by the father of zombie movies George A. Romero. This movie stars Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell, Garret Dillahunt and Omari Hardwick, featuring a group of mercenaries planning to dock in Las Vegas in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.