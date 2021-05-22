The Army of the Dead: The audience reacts and praises a particular scene

If Zack Snyder has one advantage, it is that his cinema will always give something to talk about, whether positively or not so much, and it must be recognized that the director has known how to sell each of his productions, without forgetting that It has a fairly loyal audience, and regardless of the criticism that its films get, they will always have a significant response in terms of box office or reproductions, now that their last two releases have reached digital platforms directly.

In March he managed to launch Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film with a whole controversy behind it since 2017, and to this day people continue to talk about it and how epic that meeting of comic book superheroes became. The end result that was reflected in a four-hour movie demonstrated that companies must have greater confidence in their story creators and that by giving them freedom the results are better.

After that bitter drink with Warner Bros. Snyder assured that his work with Netflix had been completely different, which made him feel more enthusiastic and confident; This new creative relationship resulted in The Army of the Dead – 78%, which meant the great return of the filmmaker to one of his favorite genres, that of zombies. Those who have followed Snyder for years know that in 2004 he released Dawn of the Dead – 75%, co-written by James Gunn and George A. Romero, a film that was significant for his career.

Now that the film starring Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell, Garret Dillahunt and Omari Hardwick has been released, opinions have been divided, however, there is one scene in particular that all, or at least most, have acclaimed, and it is about the opening of the story. There are even those who believe that the film should get recognition for it. Perhaps one of the characteristics of Snyder’s cinema is that he has found a way to divide his films into parts, always finding a moment that will become epic.

Where this strategy of the director was most noticed was in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, where each stage of the film had a certain climax for a particular character or community, or for the entire team, and the most talked about moment is the Knightmare epilogue where several glimpses of which could mean the future of the Snyderverse, as well as Watchmen, The Watchers – 65% have one of the best title sequences and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% have that familiar moment that caused such a stir.

Proof of what it has meant so far The Army of the Dead are the reactions that the public has had in social networks regarding that opening scene that overwhelmed more than one. Below, you can see what is being talked about in networks:

Army of the Dead was decent enough, I watched it last night just to hear Alison Crowe do her thing at Viva Las Vegas during the opening credits and ended up watching it all.

Watching Army of the Dead, it was a blast! The opening credits themselves were great and one of the best of all time. It’s hard to imagine a better zombie apocalypse movie than this one! Zack Snyder is a genius man.

I just started ARMY OF THE DEAD, and I wonder: will Zach Snyder’s greatest talent be making really effective opening credit sequences? So it was with DAWN OF THE DEAD and WATCHMEN. I really think it could be at what it is best at. And I like a lot of your movies! The rest of the movie… it’s not as good as the opening.

Army of the Dead opening credits are so good.

I’m only going in the opening credits, but I already love Army of the Dead. / Ok, maybe I spoke too soon.

I was excited to see “Army of the Dead” basically because I’m desperate for [ver] new movies. I didn’t really like it. I liked Bautista, but that was it. The opening credits scene was fantastic too.

Well, the opening credits for Army of the Dead are fantastic.