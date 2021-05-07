The Army of the Dead: fans will be able to unlock the first 15 minutes with a game

Time to bring the zombies back to life. Netflix’s summer will kick off with the walking dead thanks to Army of the Dead, the new Zack Snyder movie that the director made for the platform. There are a few weeks until its premiere, but the production company has decided that fans will be able to unlock the first 15 minutes of the film through an interactive game that will take place next week.

Do not miss: Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder spoke of an overly explicit scene that he preferred to eliminate

In a statement, Netflix explained that fans of Zack snyder They should be attentive next Thursday, May 13 to their YouTube channel. There an interactive experience will take place in which they will be able to access a game to unlock the first 15 minutes of the film Army of the Dead. Details on the nature of the activity have not been disclosed, but you can already set a reminder of the event by clicking here.

These first minutes of production will be available, once fans gain access to them, for 32 hours. So if you can’t see it live, it will start at 12:00 pm Mexico City time, don’t worry, once the rest of the fans achieve the goal, they will be able to watch it later within that window period. The director and cast of the film will have appearances.

In case you are still not aware, Army of the Dead tells the story of a group of mercenaries who, after the siege of Las Vegas, a city that fell to the zombie epidemic, must travel to that place to recover the millions of dollars that they were left abandoned in the vault of a hotel. The protagonist is Scott (Dave Bautista), a former war hero who was forgotten after the advance of the creatures was stopped.

The event anticipates that fans will have to “unlock the vault”, so they can more or less get an idea of ​​what kind of theme the event will have. It seems that Netflix is ​​not going to miss the opportunity to connect with the loyal fan base that the director has and will use it to their advantage for the marketing campaign of the film that, in the United States, will have a theatrical release.

We recommend: Dave Bautista assures that Army of the Dead is a political film

The film will be the first major production that the platform has scheduled for the summer. This year, particularly in the United States, where vaccination is already well advanced, it will be interesting to see if the possibility of returning to the cinema to see the many titles that were pending since March 2022 does not now overshadow the tapes of streaming platforms. . And if Netflix is ​​encouraged to take the film to theaters beyond the United States.

Army of the Dead will arrive on May 21, but remember that on Monday we will be able to see the first fifteen minutes of the film. The platform seems to be very happy to be working with Snyder, because even before production was concluded they had already given the green light to the development of a prequel to it and an anime series that will inaugurate a saga of the undead under the supervision of the popular producer.

Continue Reading: Army of the Dead: Dave Bautista Says It’s Superior to Other Basic Zombie Movies