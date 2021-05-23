‘The Army of the Dead’: Ending Explained And Vanderohe?

Zack Snyder and zombie fans will have eagerly welcomed the premiere of ‘Army of the Dead’ on Netflix. Pure popcorn show full of action and surprises capable of mixing a robbery in Las Vegas with a zombie apocalypse, without forgetting a nuclear disaster and a certain social criticism inherent to the subgenre.

No one doubts that it will be a success. In fact, a prequel and a television series are already in the works. However, if something makes the ending clear, it is that there may well be a sequel.

We are going to talk about that ending from now on. Of everything it means and everything it tells us. Yes, from here you will find spoilers.

What happens to the end of the robbery?

Netflix

Absolute and capital disaster. Recall that the film tells the story of a group of Las Vegas zombie virus survivors who, years after the disaster and hours before a nuclear bomb wipes Sin City off the map, decide to return to it to steal the safe of a casino. Of course, there is a cat locked up and nothing goes right. For one thing, Mr. Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) and his lapdog, Martin (Garret Dillahunt), are more behind getting the alpha zombie sample than they are behind the money. On the other hand, Kate (Ella Purnell), Scott’s daughter (David Bautista), is so determined to save her friend that she will risk the lives of the entire team. In addition, the arrival of the nuclear bomb is anticipated 24 hours.

Martin cuts off the head of the alpha zombie’s girlfriend and all the super zombies destroy the team. Dieter culminates his bromance with Vanderhoe by saving him from the zombies, locking him in the casino safe. Meanwhile, Kate manages to find her friend. Both flee in the helicopter with Scott and the pilot (Tig Notaro) as the only survivors. Of course, the alpha also sneaks in and ends up biting Scott and causing an accident. In the end only father and daughter survive, with the detail that Scott has been bitten and his daughter must shoot him in the head. However, not everything goes wrong, Kate has not managed to prevent two children from being orphaned, in fact, she has managed to become orphaned by the way, but she takes a good wad of bills with which to get them out of the refugee camp and pay them a better life. Who knows, I might run a food truck of artisan cheese sandwiches, tofu, and lobster rolls.

End or beginning of the zombie apocalypse?

Netflix

But, beyond the lives and deaths of the protagonists, every fan of the genre knows what the end of the zombie apocalypse is approaching, the survival of the virus … When the nuclear bomb destroys Las Vegas but the Alpha manages to leave in the helicopter of the protagonists we think, the continuation is already there. When the alpha dies but first bites Scott … Again, we think that it does not end there. When Kate, after seeing how her father killed her mother, must do the same with her father, and she does, everything seems to be over. With Alpha and Scott dead, there is no zombie left alive in or out of Las Vegas … Except in the safe.

Yes, no one had forgotten the good old Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick) who, locked in the safe, survives the nuclear explosion. How it manages to come out from within the camera will be left to the gods of cinema or the demons of logic. Let’s just think that inside there is an open button and good old Vanderohe pressed it when everything happened. Anyway, Vanderohe comes out of what seems like a vent into a devastated Vegas with several bags full of bills. The first thing he does is charter a private jet, head to New Mexico, and toast two hostesses.

As if it were a drum roll, the blow could be seen coming. Vanderohe begins to feel ill and takes refuge in the bathroom, there he sees that he has a zombie bite. A simple “fuck” dismisses the film, leaving the ending in a very typical opening of the genre.

To begin with, that fuck means that the character knows that his life is over and that he has to die or he will spread the zombie virus, it is a way of ending suddenly with the only possible happy ending of a character in the film. However, it also means that the zombie pandemic is still alive, far outside of Las Vegas, reaching New Mexico, another state that could be devastated as soon as the plane lands. Unlike Kate with Scott, few seem the solutions so that these two shy hostesses end up being shot in the head (assuming they have guns on board, which is unlikely) with a Vanderohe turned into a zombie. Maybe everything ends with the flight crashing and the explosion wipes out all the occupants, hopefully. Of course, we won’t know until a second installment arrives. If there is, we probably have the answer, and it’s the bad version of it: the virus is still in circulation thanks to Vanderohe.

Netflix

