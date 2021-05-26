The army of the dead: Ana de la Reguera talks about her brutal final scene

Ana de la Reguera added another great success to her career with The Army of the Dead – 78%, a film by Zack Snyder that continues to be one of the most watched titles in the Netflix catalog. The Mexican actress took one of the main roles and, boy, did she win the affection of the public with her performance. During a new interview with Collider, Ana talks about that brutal final scene of her character. Viewers were blown away by that unexpected moment and now she shares all the details about the recording.

Do not miss: The worst criticisms of The Army of the Dead

On The army of the dead, of the Reguera plays Maria Cruz, one of the survivors who accompanies Scott Ward. When Zeus and his zombies decide to attack, they surprise Scott and Maria after having a conversation in which they reaffirm a close bond; The boss grabs Maria by the neck and turns her head around with such force that she even pulls her spine out of place. The character falls dead to the ground and Scott can’t believe it. It impacts since everything happens in a few seconds and the execution is quite explicit. How was such an encounter recorded? Ana explains it very well:

Because my face is supposed to be turned upside down, they literally put my breasts in the back and my butt in the front. They just changed my body and then they put this prosthesis with one thing [alrededor de mi cuello]. And I was on the prosthesis since 7 am and I started filming that around 1 and it was very uncomfortable and it hit right here, so that was my least favorite day because it was like wearing this thing. It was really weird, because I was hitting something here and it was getting me excited. I do not know why! So I started crying in the middle of the day. And then they gave me some CBD gummies and then everything was fine.

We invite you to read: Army of the Dead: Hideo Kojima shares his take on the movie

Without a doubt, the violent death of María Cruz was one of the most striking and unexpected points of the film, and is sure to haunt viewers for a while. Nobody wants to die with a broken neck and a spine out of place. Zack snyder He came back after a few difficult months with this movie and things are going quite well in terms of numbers.

In addition to The army of the dead, Ana de la Reguera is famous for movies like Nacho Libre – 40%, Hidalgo: The Untold Story, Cowboys & Aliens – 44% and El Crímen del Cácaro Gumaro. In Mexico, he gained notoriety several decades ago for his performances in numerous soap operas for TV Azteca, Televisa and Telemundo. One of his next projects is The Forever Purge, fifth installment of the famous saga of The purge, with a premiere scheduled for July 2; the synopsis reads: “All the rules are broken when a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at dawn and, instead, must never end.”

The army of the dead continues to be present in Netflix’s global Top 10. Although it has already lost its number one position, it is still one of the most viewed films in the catalog and will stay that way for several more days, maybe a week. The return of Zack snyder after his special court of League of Justice has made him one of the most followed and talked about directors of the moment. Will we see him work once again with the red giant of streaming? It is clear that its newly created zombie world still has a lot to offer fans of the genre.

You may also be interested in: Zack Snyder Says He Wanted More Blurred Shots On Army Of The Dead