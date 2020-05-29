The head of the Army, Brigadier General Agustín Humberto Cejas, affirmed that breaking the stereotype of the military that Argentina carries with it from the time of the dictatorship is an obligation of the armed forces. “We must show what our aspirations are and what we can do for society.“He emphasized. Not only this. Cejas believes that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic may be an opportunity for the Army today to “open up and show how it can be used so that there is a revaluation of the military by society in general”.

This Friday marks the 210th anniversary of the Argentine Army and it is clear that Cejas would like to celebrate it in another way, without a pandemic through and in another situation in the country. For this reason, he did not hesitate for a second to express without turns: “It is unfortunate that we have to live extreme or negative circumstances like these so that spaces are generated where the importance of the Army’s capacity is noticed“

Cejas took office last February and is openly aligned to the leadership of Defense Minister Agustín Rossi. In dialogue with Infobae the army chief did not hide this when he slipped a veiled criticism of the Mauricio Macri government. “There are no bases to support that in the previous administration there has been an approach with the Armed Forces that has materialized with the allocation of resources“

With a long history in the academic field, Cejas was trained at the Colegio Militar de la Nación as an Artillery Second Lieutenant. He graduated in 1984. He held relevant positions at the Army Artillery School, the National Military College and the General Directorate of Education of the Army. He also had training in the United States Army and NATO.. He also has several combat specializations, including being a military parachutist and a specialist in air assault.

Cejas received this media on the third floor of the Ministry of Defense, in a spacious room where he graphed that in defense matters “Argentina today does not have all the capabilities it should have“, Although he clarified that”we see that there are possibilities to develop projects that strengthen the Armed Forces“

-How is the Army prepared in the face of the pandemic and what reflection does it make on the day of the Argentine Army in the face of this situation in the country and the world?

-This is perhaps the most important day because we can reflect on our history because we are going to be 210 years old and our motto is that the Army was born with the Homeland in 1810. This commemoration in the context of the pandemic further highlights the importance of the Army as an instrument at the service of the State, with motivated personnel to carry out these issues. For us the celebration is important and we empathize with what happens to fellow citizens. We are embedded in the tasks that we do.

– How do people receive them in the tours and aid operations in vulnerable neighborhoods?

We know what people think and feel about the Army and our Armed Forces. In times of need people are much more sensitized and when help arrives – which is neutral and disinterested – people receive us very well. It is not a surprise but a ratification of a feeling that exists in the people for its Army. This does not happen only in this campaign. We are also developing a job that consists of the distribution of water in Salta in an area where the wichis live. When I had the opportunity for a group of soldiers, I found two particularities that emerge from this level of commitment that these people have and how they receive us. Throughout the game, soldiers taught how to wash their hands. And when I later saw this on a banner in native language highlighting the importance of hand washing. Thus, we see a small example of what a mission can do.

– Do you think that the pandemic is an opportunity for the Army to overcome differences with society?

-In fact, it’s a great opportunity. What is regrettable is that we have to live through extreme or negative circumstances such as these in order to create spaces where the importance of the Army’s ability to provide this support is realized. It is also linked to a stereotype that is installed in the collective unconscious of many people. And there is a great difference between the relationship that exists today in the bond of the Armed Forces in the interior where there is a closer bond with the neighbors who work in the barracks. Differences that are seen with large cities where there is a different stereotype from the military. Breaking this military stereotype is also our obligation. We must show what our aspirations are and what we can do for society. To the extent that we open ourselves up and show society how we can serve, I believe that there will be a revaluation on the part of society in general.

– Is it a challenge for you, too, to revalue the military in Argentine society?

– It is a challenge entirely ours. But it is also a challenge for the level of leadership, for politicians, for intellectuals. We have to put on the agenda what defense means for the country. Not only what can be done in the event of catastrophes but also what the armed forces can do as a military instrument as part of our defense system and for the Argentine to walk the streets as he has a defense system that is respected. From that point of view, the discovery made by people in general is also important so that we can all intervene in a defense policy that is respected.

– Do you think that the government’s current policy accompanies this feeling of the Army?

– Clearly yes, I see it, I listen to it and I interact with the Minister of Defense (Agustín Rossi) and I am clear that he is doing it. This he said when he stated a few days ago that those towns that have a strong defensive system do so to the people’s self-esteem. This largely defines what defense means for this government. We also see a strong degree of involvement of the minister in the operations that we are carrying out. In daily interaction, he cares about knowing how we are doing and clearly knows what our needs are.

– What aspects do you think that before an eventual military reform should be considered urgent or necessary?

– In principle for us there is a central theme that is that over time it was introduced with supplements or non-remunerative parts that clearly made it difficult for the military to have. Today it happens that most likely many soldiers perform the same tasks and do not perceive the same credit. That clearly creates an unfair situation. We also aspire to introduce a newer and more modern perspective of rights and guarantees.

– Do you think that these inequalities of assets are opposed to the salaries charged today by members of the federal security forces?

– In general terms, we have set objectives to be achieved and they mark a continuity in the Army that are not personal. These differences in assets could be solved in the reorganization of the military credit or in the so-called laundering. This is an aspiration for political leadership and is on the agenda of the minister and the President of the Nation.

– In recent years there has been a significant loss of uniformed personnel from both the Navy, the Air Force and the Army, to what do you attribute this?

– In this case, the difference would be low to incorporations. Every time we open incorporations they are massively answered. We never take more people because there is an administrative decision that governs and sets the ceilings for the amounts of assets and incorporations in the case of soldiers. In general a number is established and we are governed by it. In the Military College the number of applicants increased in the last six years. Before, every two applicants entered one and now we have had five applicants for each entrant. Clearly the military profession seems attractive to young people. Every time we call for soldiers we have eight times the amount that we are going to incorporate, but we cannot do it due to a budgetary limitation. There had been talk of a greater incorporation of soldiers to give a greater response capacity as the cases we are experiencing. So in this context there is an attraction of the Army for young people. As for casualties, I see it positively compared to previous years where there was a significant casualty that we had of people who went to the police forces. Many joined the security forces or the City police. In 2015 and 2016, the Army lost many people. This is not just a loss in the number of people but in the years that the country invested in training. Getting a helicopter or aviation pilot to finish their career took us a lot of time and resources so when they migrate they not only impact by the number but also by what they leave.

– How is this reversed?

– It is a complex situation that has variables to evaluate. A salary equivalent to the security forces and the resources to develop full professional capacity. This is important and makes us consolidate a spirit of belonging. And let’s develop this being part of the Army and show that we are part of a bicentennial institution that has a surprising scope. This makes the revaluation of military professionalization. Military credit is made up of respect and recognition and this helps a lot. I think we are marching on this path.

– There was also a revaluation of women in the Armed Forces …

– I attribute this to the fact that both women and men have similar opportunities and this profession does not set limits. When one is going to carry out a military operation, it analyzes the means and options to achieve the objective and how, when and how we are going to execute it. No one ever asks if the one who executes it is a woman or a man. Then both women and men can access any position without limitations and operations as long as they meet the requirements for their positions.

– What changed to make this happen?

– The members of the Army have an average age of 32 years and the youth have a perception of the world and a naturalness to face certain issues. In other words, women who have been included in the command ladder since 1995 are today a normal situation. Perhaps this is not so explicit outside the Army. But the Army woman has the same salary as the man, equal recognition and special care and respect for all kinds of diversities. With an average of 32 years, the incorporation of women is a natural matter.

– What is the level of military intelligence today? Do you think you learned from past mistakes?

– As for military intelligence, there is a legal structure. There is an intelligence law that regulates activities. As for military intelligence, the National Intelligence Directorate is part of that national intelligence structure and clearly has a divided role in combat intelligence for the operating force. That is, men who must get ahead of the military system on the ground to obtain the most information from this enemy to see the weapons they have and, at the same time, give the commander the best situation of how one sees the opponent. It is the idea of ​​having relevant information for decision making. This is part of the general system of the Army as the personnel, logistics and operations area. We make no difference. This is related to a paradigm shift in stereotype. Intelligence was stigmatized, surely for good reason, by situations that developed in other times. But when I say that 32 years is the average age of an Army man, I say that all of these were born after March 24, 1976. With which we decouple this cargo and our military intelligence meets the combat situation without any other consideration.

– What are the new enemies in Argentina? The terrorism? Drug trafficking?

– When I spoke of enemies, I was referring to an exemplification of a military situation where we clearly see that intelligence work is that of obtaining information. But today we live in a zone of peace with a very positive relationship with our neighbors at the regional level. Obviously, a country that has a huge land area like Argentina and is the eighth world land area with a diversity of resources makes us attractive to the future by others who need those resources. Not only resources that are on the ground but in the Argentine Sea. With which as a country we need to develop a military instrument that is respected to give us security of defense of our resources. We prepare with a deterrent feature. But we have no enemies. This is like a house that has a good alarm system and bars. A good way to deter the enemy. That is the concept.

– Is Argentina ready to defend its resources?

– It does not have all the capabilities it should have. Because we are equipped and have the resources that the Nation can dedicate to strengthening the military instrument. But we see that there are possibilities to develop projects that strengthen the armed forces. What we do have is a concept that we call nuclei of modernity. We transpose to smaller scales developments or technological possibilities applied to the military instrument that allow us to keep our people trained, motivate our young people, and insofar as we are able to equip ourselves to better understand the state of the art in this regard.

– How is the Army preparing for cyber defense?

-Cyber ​​defense is one of the most advanced incorporations that the forces as a whole have made. Cyber ​​defense does not replace any other means but complements all the means to fulfill our mission. These are protective measures for our critical networks and systems. There is a cyber defense leadership as a whole linking the defense schemes of each force. This requires a permanent investment. We have an acceptable level of security regarding cyber defense.

– Do you think that the military study plans should be updated?

– Having been director general of education until two months ago and having been director of the Military College of the Nation and having invested 10 years of my career in the educational field, this aspect is overcome in relation to the law of restructuring of the armed forces. Pleasantly I am a product of this change in the Army’s educational system. Since 1992 the officers who graduate from the Military College have obtained a tertiary degree and later a degree. In other words, our officers obtain a degree. So we train people who academically can be linked to the world. Obviously, academic training is the most solid thing we have and the critical asset we have. We are providing a basis for them to critically respond.

– Do you think that the current government’s vision is different from Macri’s regarding the armed forces?

– I couldn’t assert your question. There are no bases to support that in the previous administration there has been an approach with the Armed Forces that has materialized with the allocation of resources. If perhaps we received a series of materials and acquisitions that had been made in efforts prior to the administration that left. In fact, we were facing a process of reconversion of our Force and that transformation required resources that never came. In turn, Forces assets were sold and not all of the proceeds from the sale went to Army equipment. Regarding this political administration, we work on projects that are framed in a joint top-level planning and this will lead to a military strategy. There are a lot of ideas and initiatives that we have a degree of expectations that surely the Executive Power within reality already left it raised to accompany. In fact, the minister took a defense funds bill to Congress that will allow us to see the long term and give predictability in investments. We need time, a long-term look and that this cadet who receives the flag when he is chief of staff has much stronger capabilities.

– Last year the United States made an objection to the Chinese space station in Neuquén that depends on the Popular Army and that would have dual purposes, what does the Army say about these objections?

– I cannot be reckless in the demonstrations that I make because our policy is tied to the vision of the Executive Power and the foreign policy that the President sets. With that criterion we frame a link with all countries with visits, courses that we do not choose but respond to the objectives of the Executive. In this sense, the decision to have installed the station in Neuquén was made within a political framework and I have no institutional appreciation to make in this regard.