The army aims to give live muscle tissue to robots

05/06/2021 at 09:36 CEST

SPORT.es

The United States Army is studying the possibility of using animal muscle tissue as a means of moving robots. The Army Research Laboratory believes its robots could use real muscle, allowing most living things to move around and manipulate their environments, rather than mechanical arms, wheels, tracks, and other systems to travel through the field of battle. The concept, which may be disturbing to some, is an example of the new field of “biohybrid”.

Today’s military robots, particularly ground robots, they navigate the battlefield on wheels and tracks, locomotion methods copied from vehicles occupied by humans. But the researchers “are reaching a point where they are experiencing diminishing returns in designing these robots with wheels as their main engine and batteries as their centralized power system,” reports NextGov.

Modern military robots use batteries that power motors, which then drive shafts and spin wheels. A robot powered by biohybrid would replace this entire system with organically grown muscle tissue in the laboratory that could feed artificial legs or other limbs.