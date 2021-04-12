The armored beetle, an almost indestructible animal

Investigation Development

To find out how this beetle’s exoskeleton responded, Professor David Kisailus of the University of California tested the limits of its protective covering. Using compressive steel plates, he concluded that the armored devil beetle can withstand approximately the force of 1 500 kilograms, a load that is at least 39,000 times your body weight. Something completely extraordinary considering that the force of a tire when hitting one of these beetles is about 1,000 kilograms.

Furthermore, in other parallel investigations, Professor Kisailus was able to show that other species of beetles they are not capable of supporting even half the weight than the diabolical armored beetle.

On the other hand, according to the researchers, your body is structured to avoid an impact on the neck, area where the beetle’s exoskeleton is most likely to fracture. Thus, the design of this beetle could have multiple applications in the construction of machinery, especially in cars, bicycles or even airplanes.