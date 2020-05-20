The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) created on May 12 the MAPFRE Tennis League with the intention of facilitating the return to the slopes of the best Spanish players, due to the momentary closure of the ATP and WTA circuits. More and more details are known about the competition, which has been very well received by several tennis players from the Spanish ‘Armada’.

After advancing on the 12th, the July 10 in Lleida (CT Lleida), the rest of the MAPFRE League venues have now been confirmed: July 17, 18 and 19 in Madrid, 24,25 and 26 in Villena (Academia Equelite) and July 31, August 1 and 2 in Aviles (Real Club Tenis de Avilés).

Players like Roberto Bautista (No. 12 in the world ranking), Pablo Carreño (No. 25), Albert Ramos (No. 41), Pablo Andújar (No. 53), Feliciano López (No. 56), Alejandro Davidovich (No. 97) or Roberto Carballés (No. 99), have shown their joy at returning to the slopes after the two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.

“The RFET has had a magnificent initiative to help Spanish tennis and take it across the country. Going back to clubs and bringing top-level tennis to where we hadn’t been back for years seems fine to me & rdquor ;, said Bautista. For his part, Feliciano bet on “reinventing himself and the initiative of the federation in this sense is quite beautiful & rdquor; while Carreño considered that “everything that is competing, even if it is at another level, it would be very interesting & rdquor ;.

The competition, in open

The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) and Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) have reached un agreement to offer all fans a return to tennis with free streaming of the new MAPFRE League through the Teledeporte signal. It will be the first tennis competition in Spain after being confined by COVID-19.

The agreement reached between the RFET and RTVE will allow broadcast at least five live matches of each of the four appointments that make up the MAPFRE Tennis League, which will start on July 10 at CT Lleida. In the absence of being able to go to the tracks and see the first level international tournaments, being able to enjoy this competition will be a small tasting for the Spanish public.

