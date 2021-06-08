The Arkéa director criticized the performance of Nairo Quintana and his team before starting the Tour de France

Is about to start Tour de France 2021 and Critérium du Dauphiné it served so that several of the favorites to fight in the French Alps calibrated their strategies. One of them was the Colombian Nairo quintana, who is the hope of Arkéa Samsic in the second great cycling tour of the year.

On June 26, the party will begin for the yellow jersey and the image that Quintana gave in the prelude to the Tour did not leave the best sensations in the French team. So much so that its team manager, Yvon Ledanois, left several darts for the cyclists who make up the team.

“Many people on the team have to challenge themselves on an individual level. We are out of place and I cannot accept it. Starting tomorrow, in peace and serenity, we will have to make an individual assessment of this Dauphiné. Physically we do not have the ability to win a stage. We are bad. I have no more things to add because everyone, in my opinion, is aware of their level. If everyone is honest with themselves, they should know what remains to be done, ”said Ledanois.

Quintana as the undisputed leader of the team is the most affected by these criticisms. It is the most visible face and you will have to put your chest to turn the page and compete as in your best days. He is 31 years old and for many specialists that is the best age for a cyclist.

The Colombian from Cómbita finished in the 18th place at 4’50 ”from the champion Richie Porte, Australian rider from Ineos. In his track record, Quintana has a Giro d’Italia in 2014 and a Vuelta España in 2016, he only needs to win a Tour de France to complete the big three.

Also read: El Colombia vs. Argentina will have 10,000 spectators inside the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla