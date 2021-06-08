The Ariel Holan era began in León

MEXICO CITY.

The Esmeraldas de León began their preseason stage this Monday morning under the command of Ariel Holan, who commanded his first practice as a tamer at La Fiera.

After training, The footballers and the coaching staff left the concentration hotel at four in the afternoon, heading to Pachuca where the physical examinations will be carried out., and the first stage of the preseason.

Emeralds They traveled with Elías Hernández and Santiago Ormeño, their first two reinforcements for the next tournament. The only absences of the emeralds were those of Rodolfo Cota and Osvaldo Rodríguez, who are on tour with the Mexican National Team.

The ‘Panzas Verdes’ will be returning to León on June 16, from 17 to 30, to carry out its second pre-season stage in the city.

elf

