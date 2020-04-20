On March 19, Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced at his official residence in Buenos Aires that at the end of the day, Argentina would become one of the first countries in the region to enter mandatory quarantine.

A group of residents of the Patagonian city of Loncopué violated the mandatory quarantine to celebrate a birthday. The result: two dead (including the birthday boy), dozens of infected and a city of 6,000 inhabitants totally isolated

However, hundreds of kilometers away, in a small town in Patagonia, a group of neighbors decided that the presidential decree would not hinder their plans to enjoy a Sunday barbecue.

It wasn’t just a barbecue: it was also a birthday party; then, after eating, the group of family and friends continued to celebrate.

“They ate barbecue and shared beer and wine from the same bottle,” said the mayor of Loncopué, in western Argentina, where the event was held.

The violation of the rules turned out to be deadly. A few days later, the birthday boy, a 64-year-old man, died. Health authorities confirmed their positive diagnosis by covid-19.

Another 68-year-old man, who did not even participate in the celebrations, died after being infected by one of the birthday boy’s children.

And at least 29 Loncopué residents tested positive for the virus, one a 61-year-old woman who is hospitalized at a nearby hospital.

The size of the outbreak prompted regional authorities to declare the total isolation of this city of around 6,000 inhabitants, blocking access routes.

All stores were also closed.

The prosecutor who ordered the isolation said he made the decision “to protect the public health of all citizens in the city, nearby locations and in the province in general”.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández decreed mandatory quarantine on March 20

‘Serve in lesson‘

For his part, the Mayor of Loncopué, Walter Fonseca, warned that “sometimes, when quarantine is not carried out properly, these things happen”.

“It has to be a lesson for people from other places to understand that this (social isolation) is not a joke,” he told news channel A24.

“Quarantine means quarantine: you have to stay at home, you can’t receive visitors or anything like that.”

“We deeply regret what is happening to us, the loss of our neighbors,” he said.

Loncopué cases represent one third of the total number of infected people across the province of Neuquén.

The authorities who ordered the “blockade” of the city on April 10 announced that from Tuesday the measure will be relaxed, allowing companies to renew their stocks so that residents can access basic food and supplies.

However, stores can only open between 10 am and 4 pm.

Authorities closed access to Loncopué to try to stop outbreak

Patient zero

The researchers have not yet been able to determine who was the “zero patient” who took the coronavirus to Loncopué.

Probably, they believe, a neighbor contracted the virus during a visit to a neighboring city, where other infections were reported.

They are convinced that the fateful barbecue would have been one of the main sources of spread. Several of the participants are among the cases that tested positive for covid-19.

But the first ones who died as a result of this contagion did not even participate in the celebration.

The victim’s son, Claudio, said his father probably contracted the virus from a neighbor, a young gasman, who helped him clean his heater.

The young man was one of the birthday boy’s children, the 64-year-old man who would eventually die the day after Claudio’s father.

From these data, the authorities concluded that the likely initial contagion focus was barbecue on March 22.

They immediately tracked and isolated the other participants from that event, several of whom were diagnosed positive for covid-19 (although many without symptoms).

‘Lack of awareness‘

Despite the drama it is generating, the coronavirus has not managed to divide this city, mainly dedicated to livestock, mining and trade.

A symbol of this were the words of Cláudio, who despite having lost his father, guaranteed that he does not hold a grudge against the people who participated in the barbecue.

“What happened was the result of a lack of awareness, but there was no malicious intent,” he told TN’s news channel.

He also emphasized that his father, who was in a wheelchair, had a “very pleasant” relationship with his gasp neighbor and that he and his family were very grateful to the young man for all the times he had helped him.

The two families even spoke on the phone and offered their condolences for the losses.

‘Very far‘

The Public Ministry said it opened an investigation to determine the criminal responsibilities of residents who participated in the barbecue.

However, the local press guarantees that they were not the only ones who violated the mandatory quarantine in Loncopué.

President Alberto Fernández decreed a mandatory quarantine on March 20, which was extended until the end of April.

In recent weeks there have also been other events, such as barbecues and weddings, they say.

Daniel, another son of the birthday boy who died, admitted in the newspaper “La Nación” that a certain “small town mentality” was playing against them.

“It was something that had happened a long way away,” he said. “We think (the virus) would never get here.”

“Now we have him among us, in the city,” he lamented.

