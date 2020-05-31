Paris Saint-Germain v Galatasaray: Group A – UEFA Champions League | Catherine Steenkeste / .
Argentine striker Mauro Icardiwho was in the Paris Saint Germain on loan from Inter Italy, will stay in the french club definitely after the agreement between the leaders of both institutions.
While the Purchase option for the center forward was 70 million euros, the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic caused the Neroazzurro to agree to lower their claims: finally the Parisians will pay out some 50 million plus eight in variables, in an operation that will finish closing this Sunday
LAST MINUTE: Mauro Icardi transferred to PSG! Inter sells it for € 50MM + € 7MM in variables.
“I know that Icardi would like to stay in Paris. The amount has obviously been conditioned by the health emergency. We will see what happens “, had assured in the last hours the sports director of Inter, Piero Ausilio.
?CONFIRMED?
Car Icardi will become a new PSG player
Icardi’s bond with PSG will be for four seasons and will have a clause in case the player from Rosario returns to Serie A: if that happens, Inter will receive a figure of 15 million euros. The leaders know that the only club that can pay so much money for the “9” is Juventus and they do not want to have it as a rival.
As for the salary, Icardi will receive no less than 10 million euros in each of the next four seasons, a figure that in Paris they understand was won after scoring 20 goals and achieving 4 assists in the 31 official matches he has played this season in the team.