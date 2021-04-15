The Argentine president, concerned about possible infections in the Copa América

04/15/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

EFE

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, said Thursday that he is concerned that the games of the Libertadores Cup and of the America Cup may increase cases of coronavirus and considered that sports federations should be extremely careful.

“All that worries me. Besides, I also see what happens with the Argentine teams. Yesterday or the day before yesterday I listened what happens with the Argentine soccer teams and they have not left Argentina. Contagions are repeated. That is not anything other than being part of a society in which infections increase, “he said. Fernandez in dialogue with Radio 10.

The America Cup, which was to be held in 2020 in Argentina Y Colombia, was postponed to this year and will run in both countries from June 13 to July 10. “I do not want to frustrate the spectacle of the Copa América, what I want is for us to be very sensible, very careful. We have some time ahead to see how things evolve and to see how we can tame this problem, “he added.

The Argentine Government toughened the curfew in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires on Wednesday (AMBA), formed by the capital and its adjoining towns, and circulation will be prohibited there between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the next day due to the increase in cases of covid-19.

In addition, among other measures, recreational, social, cultural, sporting and religious activities in closed places were prohibited due to the arrival of the second wave of the coronavirus in the southern country. With 368 new deaths, Argentina posted the highest number of deaths on Wednesday since the pandemic began.

“The sports authorities have to act with great attention. What is happening in the Argentine teams is a sample of what can happen if we also leave Argentina to play in countries where the problem is even more acute,” he said. Fernandez, when consulted by the parties of the Group Phase of the Libertadores Cup, which will start next week.

“All care will have to be taken. Without leaving Argentina the teams are having contagions, leaving can be worse“, it manifested.

“We love football. The only thing that could distract me a bit in these days of confinement that I had to go through was seeing Argentinos Juniors, which did not give me much satisfaction because it was two zero to zero draws and I did not enjoy it. For Argentines, soccer is a very important entertainment and a passion, “said Fernández, who was infected with covid-19.