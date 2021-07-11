The “Argentine maracanazo” takes the covers of the newspapers of Messi’s country

07/11/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

The joy for the victory of Argentina in the final of the Copa América, tras 28 years without achieving the title, this Sunday, take the covers of all the printed and digital newspapers of Leo Messi’s native country, of whom they highlight that he has finally achieved his first cup with the senior team.

“Heart of America”, headlines the newspaper Clarín, on a photo on the entire front page of Messi lifting the dreamed trophy along with the rest of the team.

“With grit and in a historic performance, the Argentine National Team struck at the Maracana: they beat five-time world champion Brazil 1-0 with a goal from Di María. And they recovered, after 28 years, the maximum continental title. Messi crowned a remarkable tournament and raised his first Cup with the senior team. Celebrations in the Obelisk and throughout the country “, remarks the same newspaper.

The Nation also highlights the milestone of ending 28 years without titles: “Champion !: the dream cry”, add on a striking photo. On its front page, the newspaper also features two articles about “the exorcism” of Messi and his “historical repair” and about Ángel Di María, “the redemption of an artist who did not surrender.”

The newspaper Perfil calls what happened as the “Argentine Maracanazo”, while Page 12, which chooses a photo of the captain kissing the glass surrounded and cheered by his teammates, headlines with a huge “The Captain of America”, detailing that Argentina went bankrupt ” the curse of 28 years without titles hand in hand “and defining Messi as” insurmountable “.

“Messi broke the spell”, highlights the newspaper El Tiempo; “Messi reached glory in Brazil”, emphasizes Crónica, and a giant “Great!” crowns the cover of Diario Popular.

The sporty Olé is not far behind when boasting the Rosario: “Historic! We are all Messi”, headlines, and adds that Argentina is after the triumph “a happy country.”

Also digital newspapers dedicate countless articles to the feat, which led thousands of people from all over the country to take to the streets last night to celebrate it.

“In a historic final, Argentina beat Brazil and is the champion of the Copa América,” Infobae highlights.