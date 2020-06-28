Former Pumas player Víctor Ignacio Malcorra celebrates a score (c). . / José Méndez

(.I0658 /)

Playa del Carmen (Mexico), Jun 27 . .- The Atlas of Mexican soccer confirmed this Saturday the hiring of Argentine midfielder Ignacio Malcorra, who had left the Pumas UNAM for Spanish coach Míchel.

« Ignacio Malcorra, welcome to your new home; here you play with Fury, fight and honor », wrote the Atlas on his twitter account in which he posted photos and videos of the wheel and assured him that the red and black colors of the set will form an important part of your life.

Malcorra, 32, showed ups and downs in his performance in the last Clausura 2020 tournament in which he was criticized by the fans and only played two of the 10 matches as a starter until the suspension of the contest by COVID-19.

Originally from Río Negro, the South American is a versatile player who can perform as an inside or lateral on the left or a central midfielder, has a good touch on the ball and can be present from the middle of the field forward.

The midfielder arrived in Mexico in 2017 to play the Apertura with the Xolos of Tijuana and soon won the starting position, but then it was not so regular in the Clausura 2018, after which he was signed by the Pumas in the same soon became a fixture in the lineup.

In the two championships last year the midfielder was a fundamental piece, but in the last Clausura, coach Míchel relegated him to the bench, in addition to losing empathy with the fans.

The South American has already joined the training of coach Rafael Puente’s team in Playa del Carmen, Mexican Caribbean, where the footballers seek to regain physical condition to arrive in good condition at the start of the Apertura tournament, on July 24.

Before, the team will face Guadalajara on July 4, Mazatlán, on 7, and the Tigres UANL, on 12, in the group stage of the Cup for Mexico, a tournament prior to the Opening.