The Argentine Justice determined that Honorina Montes is not the mother of Luis Miguel



Luis Miguel.

Photo: Steven Lawton / Getty Images

Since his disappearance in 1986, the whereabouts of Marcela basteri, the mother of Luis Miguel, it’s a mystery. Three years ago, a homeless woman named Honorina Montes with a remarkable physical resemblance to the woman, so it was thought that it could be her. However, the Justice determined that he had no blood link with the “Sun King”.

With the results of an intense investigation carried out by third parties, the Supreme Court of the Nation ruled against this theory, which again brought uncertainty about where Basteri may be.

Claudia irraheta, one of the people who carried out the analysis in Argentina to check if there was a filial link between Montes and the Mexican artist, criticized the media show that was unleashed around this probability. “I’m here to celebrate and to say that justice was done to Honorina Montes and also to Marcela Basteri and Luis Miguel,” he admitted in dialogue with El run run del show (Chronicle HD).

As stated by the woman, “they were playing with something very delicate which is spoofing”. And he denounced: “They did it to Honorina to give her one that does not correspond to her.”

Then, he targeted the relatives of Luis Miguel who came out to talk about the issue in the national and international media. “It caught my attention that Luis Miguel’s cousins ​​say that they are not interested and are interested because they are on television talking about him,” said Irraheta.

In August of last year, Flavia Basteri, cousin of the Sun King, appeared and asked the Justice to carry out a DNA test to determine if she was his long-lost aunt. Honorina had been admitted to the Braulio A. Moyano neuropsychiatric hospital in the city of Buenos Aires.

“She is a beautiful woman, super sweet and who looks at you with those eyes that say ‘It’s me, but I can’t say’ […]. She has told me how it has happened from Spain to Argentina, familiar things that we have lived and that my father has told me […] and that only we know ”, Flavia had told in television statements.

Around this, he claimed: “I want them to do my DNA to know if she is my auntMay he enjoy his last years and may he go to see his sister in Italy ”.

Irraheta also pointed out the role that journalist Luis Ventura had in this “media show”, since he clung to this assumption as a reality and interviewed the singer’s relatives. “Mr. Luis Ventura is the only one who did a media show and a circus using a person who had nothing to do with it, ”the woman claimed.

The researcher assured that they have “100% proof that this woman is not Honorina Montes.” And he noted: “I think he should apologize to all the people he hurt with this lie. First to her and her family, then to Marcela’s family and Luis Miguel ”.

Finally, the woman spoke about the group of professionals who accompanied her in the investigation to get to the truth about Honorina’s identity, and indicated: “It has been a very close-knit group and we have reached many conclusions. Everything we did was not because we want fame or we want fortune. I’m here because three years ago they talked about Basteri and Montes was involved ”.