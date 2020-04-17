The news echoed in the bowels of Argentine sports. One of the great gymnasts of the last decade, which managed to position itself as the best in the world of artistic gymnastics in two of the women’s specialties, announced his retirement from the activity. Ayelén Tarabini decided to leave the sport high performance at 27 and he did it in the middle of denouncing ill-treatment by the head coach of the Argentine team since 2019, the Brazilian Roger Medina.

Through a letter that he published on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Tarabini reviewed his sports career, which included his participation in the Pan American Games in Rio 2007 in Toronto 2015, but that the possibility of participating in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games was cut short due to the rupture of the achilles tendon when he was trying to secure his participation in the Gymnastics World Cup five years ago in Glasgow, Scotland.

In addition to highlighting her most important achievements, the gymnast from Mar del Plata gave her version of the why he made the decision to retire and, in that sense, he targeted Medina, accusing him of harassing her in training to force her departure from the national team knowing the history of your injuries.

“She said that we are all the same, she does not care about the one who is 13 or 27 years old. Every day doing the same physical preparation, the same exercises, no matter what. (Lucía Lamanda) worried because she told me that if I didn’t do everything he said, they would remove me from the National Team ”Ayelén remarked in a fragment of his writing.

“It cost me a lot, I received bad treatment, bad faces, physical tests were carried out, of which I was first, it was not a matter of being physically well but of understanding how each one has to train to take advantage of their potential”added the gymnast who came to occupy the first place in the world ranking of the International Gymnastics Federation in the beam and floor specialties in 2015.

Beyond highlighting the mistreatment she indicated she received, Tarabini explained in an example how she was treated in the preview of the selection of the gymnasts that made up the women’s team to participate in the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

“After a very hard stage and poor training, since it was all a whim out of all common sense, when I returned to my gym two days later I suffered a tear of more than 4 centimeters. It was not long before I qualified for the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, but the day I had to show myself, with just enough to show my good work, Medina began to yell at me and get angry because my coach, being an international judge and part of the technical secretariat He knew about the times when it is warm and so on, he also prioritized my health so that I would not get hurt when I got off the bar“

This is how Tarabini continued his story, putting the Brazilian Medina in the spotlight of the ill-treatment situation. “He started yelling at me and disrespecting me because I was a few seconds late to warm up … With all the good he was he managed to get me out of focus so that it would go wrong … Later my coaches go to my room and tell me that he does not want me in the team, he wants a young team and they will remove me from the team for Lima 2019 ″.

After not participating in the maximum multidisciplinary event at the Pan American level for the athletes of the continent, Tarabini focused to try to return to the women’s team in the pre-World Cup in Stuttgart, in Germany, which gave Olympic places for Tokyo 2020. But there, according to today’s former gymnast, again suffered abuse of power from the head coach appointed by the Argentine Gymnastics Confederation in early 2019.

According to the testimony of Tarabini herself, the Brazilian Medina together with the coach Agustina Mignone -DT of Martina Dominici, the gym that finally managed to qualify for the next Olympic Games- they raised the tensioners of the bars to make their preparation difficult, inducing a possible error that finally removed it from the selected one.

Finally, and in addition to thanking all the people who were with her in her long career, Tarabini also pointed against the leadership of the gym in Argentina.

“The new Confederation is just an Instagram account with clear favoritism to those who supported during the election. I did not classify Tokyo or Rio, both for different reasons, but I was there, ready for everything when, one due to injury and the other by a group of malicious people, they did not allow me “he concluded.

