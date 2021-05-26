The Argentine government does not rule out suspending the Copa América

05/26/2021 at 11:41 PM CEST

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, chose caution when talking about the health situation in Argentina and the organization of the Copa América. And while he spoke of the possibility of “receiving 1,200 people with strict protocols” and assured that it is not an epidemiological situation of great relevance, he also slipped the possibility that the competition ends up being suspended if it is not possible to stop the escalation of infections that the country suffers.

Blaugrana Leo Messi is already in Argentina to play the two qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup that his team has scheduled against Chile and Colombia on June 4 and 9, respectively. Later the forward plans to concentrate with the albiceleste to prepare for the debut in the Copa América scheduled for June 13 against the Chilean team. Between now and then the health situation could lead to the suspension of the tournament. In that case, Messi would advance his vacation.

Last week Alberto Fernandez, president of Argentina, confirmed that the country would host the tournament more important at the level of the South American teams, despite the fact that Colombia, which was the other organizing country, dropped out of the organization due to the social conflicts that the country is going through.

But in the province of Buenos Aires, other leaders of the Frente por la Victoria, the party to which the president belongs, let him know that they are against his organization. They still do not agree within the same political force as to whether or not the conditions for their organization are met and for that reason the Government is delayed in the confirmation.

PHASE 1

Argentina has returned in its most important districts to Phase 1 for the escalation of coronavirus infections that the country suffers, that has already claimed the lives of more than 75 thousand people. By announcing the new restrictions, Fernández had confirmed the Copa América dispute despite the suspension of the local tournament, the League Cup, and its rescheduling.

In any case, the final decision has not yet been made, although Conmebol trusts that Argentina will organize the competition as the only venue. In the last hours it was learned that they ruled out that it be organized jointly with Chile.

“We are analyzing the situation from an epidemiological point of view. We hope that within nine days we can contain the curve of increase in cases,” said Vizzotti, adding that “receiving between 1,000 and 1,200 people in different places with strict protocols is not an epidemiological situation of great relevance “. Even so, she was cautious and did not want to confirm the celebration of the America’s Cup. He just said that “We are working to have everything ready in case it is decided to do it. But suspending it due to the epidemiological situation is also a possibility that is being analyzed. ”