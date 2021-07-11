The Argentine Cristian Ojeda would be the new reinforcement of Coyotes de Tlaxcala

The footballer Cristian Ojeda, would be the new reinforcement of the team Coyotes of Tlaxcala of the MX Expansion League, arriving from the set of Cordoba workshops of the Argentine Super League for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

According to information from different media in Mexico, the board of the Tlaxcala team headed by Grupo Pachuca has already reached an agreement with the player to defend his shirt next season.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Héctor Herrera exploded against the Gold Cup arbitration

Cristian Ojeda, who works as an attacking midfielder, is only 22 years old, adding experience in the Concacaf when he played on loan to Portland Timbers in 2019, where he saw action 27 games and added 4 goals to his account.

The group of Coyotes from Tlaxcala led by Argentine coach Sebastián Rudman seeks to build a competitive team, so they take over the services of Cristian Ojeda in search of reinforcing the midfield.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content