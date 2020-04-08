The Argentine bonds resumed the bearish path on the last two wheels, affected by the return of the volatility in financial markets, downgrade of different entities and the erratic strategy official to finalize the restructuring Of the debt.

While, Standard & Poor’s downgraded its Argentine credit rating to “Default Selectivo” from “CCC”, due to the decision of the South American country’s government to postpone the payment of debt issued under local law.

Too Fitch Ratings downgraded the foreign currency credit rating from Argentina to “Restricted Default” from “CC”, after the delay of payments of the debt in dollars under local law by the Government.

The “Restrictive Default” is located only one notch above “Default” statuswhile “CC” represents very high levels of credit risk.

Already on Friday, April 3, Moody’s Investors Service had lowered the Argentine credit rating, with a negative outlook, after the coronavirus pandemic It disrupted talks about debt restructuring with creditors and raised the likelihood of a “default.”

The Argentine government on Sunday night postponed the payment of some USD 10 billion of debt issued under Argentine law until the end of the year.

He Risk country of Argentina, measured by the JP Morgan bank, rose 145 units, to 3,796 basis points at 10:15 local time.