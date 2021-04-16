The Argentine coach who joins the Nadal Academy

The Argentine coach Gustavo Marcaccio will be part of the Academy of the great Rafael Nadal, as communicated by the entity on social networks. The former player and national reference will be in command of the Spanish Juame Munar, current number 81 of the ATP Ranking, where he will instruct you on your way around the world circuit.

Marcaccio, who knew how to prepare Juan Monaco (who helped win four ATP titles and reach the Top 10), Guido pella, Paula Ormaechea Y Maximum González, now engaged to the school of the King of Roland Garros where Munar, 23, works, who aspires to improve his game, be the protagonist of tournaments and climb positions. Now, the Mallorca-born is back in the Top 100 and wants to win his first competition on the circuit (not Challenger).

The former sub-captain of the Davis cup in 2019 he will work with Tomeu Salvà and together with the staff made up of Domingo Rosselló, Carlos Fernándes and Gemma Bes (responsible for the departments of physical preparation, psychology and nutrition) will accompany the Spanish in his next challenges: the Barcelona and Estoril tournaments and Roland Garros, the latter dated from May 17 to June 6.

Gastón Gaudio and Gustavo Marcaccio, captain and sub-captain of the Davis Cup in 2019 (AAT Press)

Munar comes from reaching his first ATP final last week in Marbella, where he lost to his compatriot Pablo Carreño by 6-1, 2-6 and 6-4 in the Andalusia Open. The incorporation of the Argentine to the coaching staff will be a bet for the retired in 2009 to transmit his knowledge and experiences to the young man who wants to return to caress and, why not, surpass his best mark (52 °) achieved in 2019.

