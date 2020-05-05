The Argentine Book Chamber (CAL) register a historical decline in editorial production with a drop of 50% in the publication of news in the first four months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, a decrease that the entity’s president, Martín Gremmelspacher, defines it as “a tremendous situation” for the sector.

“The report is about the first four months of this year and the big drop was basically in April, since only 10% of what was produced in April of last year was produced, which usually concentrates a large amount of production for the Book Fair, “explained Gremmelspacher in dialogue with ..

Regarding the consequences of suspension of the 46th edition of the International Book Fair of Buenos Aires, the head of the CAL maintained that “It impacts quantitatively because it implies more or less one more month of invoicing, with which it is like the Christmas bonus of the publishing houses”.

In qualitative terms, he assured that “it is the moment in which publishers and authors have the possibility to speak with their readers. It is a plant of new ideas for the development of the year. We meet with publishers from all over the country and also from abroad” .

According to the report released in recent hours by CAL, the number of copies in April of this year was only 500 thousand, when in April of last year it was close to 6 million copies, a collapse of more than 90 percent.

In this sense, they maintain that the situation becomes more dramatic when you think about it in the long term, since the fall compared to the first four months of 2016 is 71%. They also highlighted that the drop in print run compared to the 2019 semester was 34% and reaches 62% compared to 2016.

During the quarantine they explained that there was a massive digitization of editions and support changes and 63% of the novelties that were registered in April respond to this atypical situation, since they exemplified that in 2019 this type of edition represented only 15% of production.

For Gremmelspacher, “when everything is normalized, the flow of digital books will return to its normal flows, perhaps a little higher, but publishers have the whole structure to sell the paper that will continue to have a preponderance.”

The entity made a request to the Minister of Culture of the Nation, Tristán Bauer, to cover 30% of lost turnover in April and May.

“60% of the market is between the Federal Capital and Greater Buenos Aires and that will be the last one to open. It is a contribution of two billion pesos to accompany this great fall that the sector had. In April sales fell between 95 and 97%, which implies a tremendous difficulty for the sector to continue. “

.