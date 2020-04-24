BUENOS AIRES (AP) – The chorizo ​​sausages are browned by the coals on the large grill that on any given day would be full of cuts of meat, but is now half full. Every once in a while, the barbecue grill washes their hands and applies gel alcohol in a sink installed a few meters away.

The bustle that was heard in the grill restaurants of the Argentine capital has given way to absolute tranquility in dark establishments, where the chairs are stacked on the tables and the waiters do not walk hastily to serve diners.

Instead, they are moving bags with customer orders that refuse to give up a juicy steak, even in times of physical isolation from the new coronavirus.

“The only way out is to roll up your sleeves; this situation is going to come out with ‘delivery’ because people want to eat delicious food anywhere, ”Liber Acuña, one of the owners of“ Poor Luis ”, a traditional grill in the capital, told The Associated Press days ago. that like many others has suffered the effects of the quarantine in force for more than a month.

Before the government ordered isolation on March 20 to halt the spread of the pandemic, this bowling alley attended to about 200 covers on any given night of the week. Now, their owners prepare around 15 orders a day and will also start to open on Sunday to make up for losses.

“Many people do not have a grill in their homes. Baked meat is completely different from grilled meat and the Argentine is carnivorous and likes roasting, ”said Acuña, who shares the business with other family members.

For about twelve days, when he implemented the “delivery” system, the young man has been determined to move the business forward and not leave his employees on the street in the midst of the paralysis that affects businesses in this sector.

This and other restaurants consulted by AP have reinvented themselves by offering grills at home for those who are now forced to cook other cuts of meat in the oven or casserole at home and, every now and then, want to savor the traditional roast again.

The owners of these establishments say they feel very “strange” without the smell of the ribs or the grilled sweetbreads permeating the atmosphere, the noise of the diners and the music playing in the background.

“It is sad not to see customers. I even miss their bad jokes or the glasses that break ”, Acuña lamented.

Her sister Eliana, in charge of taking care of WhatsApp requests, said that a few days before the quarantine took effect, the place began to empty. “It was distressing, we never saw them like this. Neither in (the crisis of) 2001, nor with the looting, “he said.

The young woman reported that when home delivery began to work, her regular customers felt that “they had been delighted with the quarantine.”

“Many people ask me to surprise family members on their birthdays … to cheer them up a little,” he said.

Other grills are analyzing how to make the move.

“From May, I calculate that we will be open as ‘delivery’. We are seeing how we reinvent ourselves, ”said Gastón Riveira, owner of La Cabrera. The businessman plans to install the system in one of his premises to see if it works. “This is a disaster, we are all in the same situation,” he lamented.

Affected by the impossibility of going to restaurants, the meat consumption habits of Argentines also began to change: not everyone has a grill, and even those who do not always feel like setting fire to the solitude of isolation.

According to references from the meat sector, there are “leftovers” cuts for roasts that used to be demanded by grills and other gastronomic establishments, and now those of “pulp, boneless” such as peceto, buttock or loin, which can be prepared, are better sold baked and casserole in houses.

Oscar Subarroca, president of the Liniers Market, the most important beef market in Argentina, told AP that “there has been a quite important change in the consumption habit” since “on the weekend the grill cuts were not enough and now they are left over in the butchers ”.

Subarroca said that very recently a small “change in trend has been observed because you are beginning to see something of a restaurant doing delivery.”

In the Mataderos neighborhood of Buenos Aires, some butchers complained that sales collapsed by as much as 70% in the past month.

“We have (as clients) restaurants, hotels, which unfortunately are not working; we are half complicated to pay the salary to the employees ”, affirmed Diego Salvo, manager of a butcher shop.

Eliana Acuña believes that home orders are here to stay in restaurants because fear of contagion will prevail until a vaccine is discovered. “At least with this I feel that we can reach the goal … It is not making a profit; is to stay, to survive ”.

AP journalists Natacha Pisarenko and Víctor Caivano participated in this note.