He Atalanta in recent years it became an important rival for Italian football clubs. Due to good results and with a squad without great figures like other powerful clubs in the country, last year he entered the Champions League for the first time in its history.

« With Atalanta we have been doing well for four years now. The first championship we made 72 points, we achieved fourth place and we entered the Europa League after 26 years without playing it. Every year we were improving and last year we put in a third historical position in Calcium. « Alejandro « Papu » Gómez, Argentinean and leader of the team, reviewed.

But also, the attacker went for more and told the promise he made in case of conquering the Orejona. « This year we are doing a spectacular Champions League. Now the definition is going to be played in Lisbon, hand in hand, so anything can happen. Hopefully we can pass this phase, we will have to be very fine. Now, if I win the champions with Atalanta I parachute, « he said.

The scorer is in Bergamo, a small town that was the epicenter of the coronavirus spread in Italy. « I still can’t understand how it came and hit so hard, and in a city as small as Bergamo, I still can’t believe it. They are things that hit very hard and are life experiences that perhaps my generation or some older ones did not live something like that, and everything is learned. Everything exploded on March 10, nobody knew what was happening, everyone thought it was the typical flu or a virus that affected it, but nobody was sure that it could infect and kill so many people so quickly, and also for that reason it took him a long time to start the quarantine. We took it quite light, until we began to see the military taking the dead boxes to other cities because here they no longer entered. That was the most shocking image I had, « he explained in dialogue with Super Miter Deportivo.

Although he has not been cited for the Argentina National Team since Sampaoli’s call for the 2018 Russia Qualifiers, Papu does not lose hope about a new call. « I would love if they called me to wear the national team shirt again. I have a relationship with Scaloni, we have been talking since the Atalanta era. He helped me a lot in the adaptation, I got together a lot with him. We talked a lot but he didn’t I’m going to be sending messages to call me, « he reviewed.

>

The Argentinean ended by remembering the time he was almost called up for the Italian National Team: « It was in 2015, when the coach was Gian Piero Ventura. He told me that he was going to call me, but it emerged that I had played with Argentina in the U-20 World Cup in Canada and it did not happen. At the time the call came from Sampaoli «