The Arctic is heating up three times faster than the planet

Forest fires

A turning point occurred in 2004 when the temperature in the Arctic began to rise disproportionately. Since then, the warming has continued at a 30 percent higher rate than in previous decades.

The region is now experiencing more warm days during the winter. To this must be added the heat of the ocean during the summer months, which is increasingly free of ice. Furthermore, as scientists point out, global warming will not come to an end in the medium or short term. In fact, by the end of the century average temperatures in the Arctic are expected to increase between 3.3 and 10 degrees above the average for the period between 1985 and 2014.

The final figure will depend on how quickly humanity acted reducing greenhouse effect emissions. Now more than ever the future of the planet is in our hands.