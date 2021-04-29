The Arctic is getting greener, but it won’t save us

View of Denali National Park in Alaska, USA

Currently, data, studies and the position of most experts and researchers suggest that climate change is already an unstoppable and irreversible process. Greenhouse gas emissions have barely decreased, international agreements have proven ridiculous, and not even a pandemic year (including several months of lockdown in most of the world) has made any difference. There are now few loopholes, few windows of opportunity to achieve, or at least to try, that the consequences of global warming are somewhat softer and more bearable.

One of the small advantages of rising global temperatures is that some of the regions, which are now frozen, could be somewhat more welcoming to vegetation. Until a few years ago there was hope that a warmer climate in those arctic and boreal latitudes would make those regions more hospitable to plants, which could help fix a good part of the excess atmospheric carbon dioxide.

This idea that a greener Arctic could be of use to us by capturing CO2 and reducing the effects of greenhouse gases has been losing steam in recent years, but a new publication in Nature Climate Change has finished throwing away many of our hopes . The research, led by scientists from the University of California Irvine and Boston University, confirms previous studies, and suggests that it is hypothetical new green biomass in Arctic regions will not be the carbon sink we need for the effects to be significant.

To understand this scientific work and its repercussions we must start with a important fact: terrestrial ecosystems, both vegetation and soils, absorb and store approximately 30% of the carbon dioxide that human activity emits each year. The clearest example of this is the Amazon rainforest, a great ally in the fight against global warming, not because it is “the lung of the planet” but because it serves as a container for millions of tons of carbon dioxide a year. For this reason, the idea that a warmer climate would favor biomass growth in now-frozen regions was a welcome approach by many researchers. However, the same rise in temperatures that is turning the Arctic into a storehouse of carbon dioxide is also releasing large amounts of CO2 from permafrost, increasing the size and frequency of fires or increasing deforestation in the rest of the planet.

Read more

These last factors (fires, and deforestation) are a major obstacle to contain the CO2 we need. The study authors explain that “during the last 31 years carbon stocks have only increased very modestly. We estimate that during these three decades approximately 430 million metric tons of biomass have accumulated, a figure that could have been almost double if it were not for these fires and deforestation that keep it low. “

Combining observational data from different satellite missions, both from the US Geological Survey and NASA (Landsat and ICESat), the researchers have presented a new computer model with which they have calculated the amount of carbon stored in the biomass of a region of 2.8 million square kilometers of Canada and Alaska. The study points out that plant biomass is increasing, but not as much as previous computer models that included climatic factors but that had trouble considering the increase in fires as a variable to take into account.

The results of this new model suggest that, in effect, biomass is increasing, Arctic regions are becoming greener, but they also indicate that their ability to retain carbon dioxide will be offset by other factors, underestimated in other models, as the fires increase.

More interesting (and important) articles on climate and planet on Yahoo: