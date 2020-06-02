Saragossa

06/01/2020 – 18:47

Aragon’s GDP is projected to fall 10% in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus, with an estimated 7.3% resurgence in 2021. It will take three years for the Aragonese community to recover and reach pre-Covid levels, although part of a better situation than the Spanish economy, whose GDP will fall this year by 11%. Agrifood, industry and exports – although in the latter case it will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and the effects of deglobalization – are strong points for recovery.

The emergence of COVID-19 has forced Ibercaja to review the economic forecasts it had made for 2020. “The previous forecasts have jumped and for the new ones there are many uncertainties because the economic forecasts are leveraged on how the virus evolves. There are more uncertainty “than on previous occasions, which makes it difficult to make accurate forecasts, as explained by Antonio Martínez, Ibercaja’s chief financial officer, during the streaming presentation of the latest issue of the Aragonese Economy Magazine, edited by the entity.

With the pandemic, the year 2020 “is going to be negative in economic terms and the impact is going to be severe and global. In the last decades, there have not been so many countries in recession” and, furthermore, the impact is asymmetric due to the influence of Mainly three factors, which correspond to the disease of the virus in each country, the degree of severity and duration of the measures to mitigate the pandemic and the health of public accounts before the outbreak of COVID-19, because there is no country with healthy accounts than stressed.

“Countries with healthy public accounts have enjoyed more scope to apply expansionary policies (their GDP will fall less) and will have less concern about returning to the path of balance once the pandemic is overcome. This year and probably next year, There will be a margin of permissiveness, because palliative measures are considered necessary, but in Spain we will reach 2022 with a public debt around 20 points of GDP higher than in 2019 and with the need to reduce the deficit every year, which is always Growth is lacking. Looking for a more efficient and fairer structure in income and expenses would be desirable so that such deficit reduction damages the economy as little as possible, but it is not an easy task. “

Spain in these three factors “does not fare well”, which explains a drop in GDP of 11% in 2020 in the country. “This economic contraction would be the worst since the Spanish Civil War,” added Antonio Martínez, who stressed that the severity of the crisis is not only measured by the fall in the economy, but also by the recovery.

In this sense, he explained that the exit rate is expected relatively quickly because this crisis does not resemble that of 2008 because “the worst crises come from the bubble of an asset -as was the real estate one-, the financial health of households and companies and the financial system -is better than in 2008-, and the difference in actions by the Government and the European Central Bank “, which took action in the previous crisis, reaching the first plans in 2012.” Now the situation it’s different because fiscal and monetary policies have reacted and gone in the same direction. ”

In this context, the Aragonese economy will not escape the impact of the coronavirus. Aragon, last year, ended with a slowdown in GDP growth of 1.8%, according to estimates by IAEST and AIREF, after registering an advance of 3% in 2018, and below the national average of 2%.

For 2020, it is estimated that the GDP will register a drop of 10%, which is slightly less than the Spanish 11%. The forecast is that pre-Covid economic levels will take time to recover in three years, anticipating that a third of the fall in GDP could have recovered in 2021, the year in which the Aragonese economy will rebound 7.3%. In the case of Spain, this percentage will be 8%.

Among the strengths of the Aragonese economy and that can mark a better and faster recovery than the Spanish economy is its productive structure, since in Aragon there is a greater weight and sectors such as agriculture and food are above the national average – which have had good evolution, continue to grow and are competitive, as well as the industry, although the automotive industry has been affected, which is competitive. In addition, in Aragon, it has a lesser weight, within the service sector, of restaurants and hotels and, above all, that linked to international tourism.

To this we must add exports, which in the three months prior to the crisis have grown more than 20%. It is a strong point in which we must be aware of the evolution of the pandemic and of the protectionist and deglobalizing trend, which is difficult to reverse in the current context because “misgivings, populist policies and also the vision of the need for a return of the industry to the western countries that had relocated it and had problems with supplies during the pandemic. In any case, these processes are taking place gradually and it is difficult to see a drastic change of one year for other”.

It is a context that “is more demanding for exports. In Spain, and particularly in Aragon, in the last cycle it has been possible to improve competitiveness. We believe that exports will continue to grow, but it is true that the long-term potential term is somewhat shorter than in the price cycle. If a common policy is achieved in the European Union and an intensification of trade with strategic partners, the negative effect of globalization on exports will be more limited. ”

Impact on activity

In relation to the activity of private consumption compared to 2019, there are sectors that have been less affected such as housing, water, electricity and gas, which has been at 100% during confinement and is expected to evolve in levels similar until the fourth quarter of 2021.

The impact has also been slight in the food and non-alcoholic beverages sector, as well as insurance and financial services, health, communications, alcoholic beverages and tobacco and education, which, in addition, it is estimated that will maintain their activity without great variations until the end of the year. of the next year.

However, activity has been more affected in other areas such as transport -percentage of 30% of activity during confinement in relation to 2019-, restaurants and hotels (5%), leisure and culture (40%), clothing and footwear (20%), furniture and household items (20%) and other goods and services (20%).

In all of them, activity is expected to recover above 85% in the fourth quarter of 2021, although transport, restaurants and hotels, leisure and culture will take the longest time to reactivate.

Looking at the GDP from the point of view of supply, low percentages of activity are observed in relation to 2019 in commerce, transport, hotels and restaurants -It has been 30% in confinement- and arts and entertainment with 60%.

The uncertainty situation will probably also cause a delay in the recovery of investment despite the better financial situation of the companies before the crisis.

job

The impact of COVID-19 on the economy also leaves negative consequences in terms of employment. Ibercaja’s estimates reflect a fall in occupancy of 6.5% in 2020 (-7.5% in Spain), rebounding from 2.7% in 2021 (3.4% in Spain). Thus, it is estimated a destruction of employment in Aragon, which could reach 38,000 jobs this year, of which 14,000 would be recovered in 2021.

With these estimates, the unemployment rate would rise from 10% in 2019 to 15.8% in 2020 and would stand at 13.6% in 2021 in Aragon compared to 20.6% and 17.6% in Spain. .

The first sectors in which employment will recover, “which have even created them during confinement, are those related to health (services and industry), the primary sector and the food industry, and other industries of basic products and services, together with the information and communication technology companies “. Subsequently, the reactivation of export-related sectors is expected as trade normalizes, “including non-tourist services.

In addition, “together with these trends, it is key to limit the damage in two very employment-intensive sectors, such as restaurants and hotels and retail (about 4 million, around 25% of total employment). The later in recovering activity in these sectors, more permanent may be the destruction of employment. This is another reason why it is so important to control the pandemic as soon as possible. “