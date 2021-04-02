The Arab probe Hope faces its risky arrival on the red planet

Following its launch from Japan in July last year and a journey of 493,500,000 km over seven months, the Hope probe from United Arab Emirates (UAE) will arrive on Mars on February 9. It is planned to be inserted into its orbit over the 16:57 h (Spanish peninsular time), an operation not without risks.

“It is the first Arab interplanetary mission, and the Emirates will be the fifth nation (after the US, Russia, the EU and India) to reach the red planet (China will do it a day later) ”, highlights the sheik Mohamed Bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, on his Twitter account, but also acknowledges that the probe “has a 50% success rate entering the Martian orbit, although we have already achieved 90% of our acquisition targets for new knowledge”.

When Hope approaches the orbit of the red planet there will be a tense and critical half hour in which the spacecraft must reduce its speed from 121,000 km / h to so ‘only’ 18,000 km / h.

This brutal deceleration will be carried out with the help of propellants but in a completely autonomous way, since the delay in the radio signal with Earth prevents any intervention by those responsible for the mission from the control center of the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) in Dubai. Also, about ten minutes after the operation, the probe will hide behind Mars.

“The Insertion into the Orbit of Mars (MOI, in English) is one of the riskiest phases of the mission, since it will be the first time that we will turn on the system of six Delta-V thrusters (at least four must work) for so long: 27 minutes (from 16 : 30 peninsular time) ”, he explained in a webinar Omran sharaf, EMM project manager, who recalled that one of the requirements they had to meet was “build but don’t buyThese systems.

An antenna in Madrid will receive the signal and confirm if the orbital insertion and the mission has been successful.

An antenna of the Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex, located in the town of Robledo de Chavela, will be in charge of receiving the signal during this critical stage, allowing to confirm the success or not of the mission. Later, as the Earth rotates, other stations located in Canberra (Australia) and Goldstone (USA) will take over in communications.

“All the antennas of this Deep Space Network play their role, depending on the time of day and the relative location of each antenna with respect to Mars, but with which we will be in contact during the orbital insertion and after the occultation it will be with the from Madrid ”, confirms to SINC Hessa Al Matroushi, scientific director of the mission.

A complete analysis of the Martian weather system

Al Matroushi stresses that Hope’s discoveries on Mars will be truly unique: “It will be the first mission that offers a complete and daily view of the meteorological system in all regions of the planet. In particular, it will observe changes in the Martian climate and dynamics the connections between the upper and lower atmosphere, over the entire Martian surface, at all hours of the day and during all seasons of a complete Martian year (equivalent to two on Earth) ”.

The scientific director points out that there are many questions that they would like to answer with this mission: “How does the lower Martian atmosphere respond on a global scale, during the day and throughout the seasons to solar forcing, how does it affect the conditions of the entire atmosphere of the planet At atmospheric escape rates, how does the Martian exosphere behave temporally and spatially …? ”.

“Ultimately – he adds – we hope that by better understanding the atmospheric dynamics of Mars, we can better understand our own planet and others in our universe.”

To meet its objectives, the craft, the size of an SUV and weighing in at 1,350 kg (including 800 kg of hydrazine as fuel), it has three scientific instruments. One is the EXI camera, which captures high-resolution images and records the amount of ice, water, and ozone in the planet’s lower atmosphere.

The other two are spectrometers: EMIRS, which measures the global distribution of dust, ice clouds, and water vapor in the lower layers of the Martian atmosphere, and EMUS, used to quantify oxygen and carbon monoxide in the thermosphere and variations in hydrogen and oxygen levels in the upper atmosphere.

The data, which will be collected from an elliptical orbit completed every 55 hours and located between 20,000 and 43,000 km, they will be available to scientists around the world. Although before reaching that phase, there will be a preliminary calibration and tuning of the instruments that will last until April.

Radio signals with the information take 13 to 26 minutes to travel from Hope to Earth. The period of contact with the control center in Emirates will be limited to 6 or 8 hours twice a week. In that time, more than 1 terabyte of new data on the atmosphere of Mars and its dynamics is expected to be transferred.

The Hope probe during its assembly process. / MBRSC

In addition to its scientific purpose, the construction of Hope has also served to accelerate the development of the space sector in its promoter country, which has made the arrival of the ship to the red planet coincide with the 50th anniversary of the creation of the United Arab Emirates.

“For us, success has always been the journey, the experience developed, the skills acquired, that young people can work in space and other sectors in science and technology”, underlines Minister Sarah Al Amiri

It is about “developing capacities and transferring them to the private sector to create new businesses that impact the economy”, he highlighted during the webinar Sarah al amiri, Minister of Advanced Sciences and Director of the UAE Space Agency.

“From day one we know that only half of the missions are successful, especially during this critical moment of entering the orbit of Mars”, Al Amiri acknowledged, “but for us success has always been the journey, the experience developed , acquired skills, that young people can work in space and other related sectors ”.

In this sense, those responsible for the Emirates Mars Mission also They have organized parallel educational and outreach activities to promote interest in science and technology among young Emiratis.

Arab Women STEM Rise

“In the UAE, more than 70% of university graduates are women, and more than half of those trained in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) are also women, a result of the strong boost that the country has given to women to enter this scientific-technical field in recent years ”, says Al Matroushi.

“Thus –he concludes–, through our space program, we have been able to highlight the opportunities in this field, and there is no doubt that it has had a significant impact, since we represent 34% of the team of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC, where this mission has been developed) and 80% of the scientific team ”.

Although the Hope probe has been designed and built throughout six years At the MBRSC in the Emirates, the project has had the collaboration of the universities of Colorado, California, Arizona and Berkeley in the USA to develop the scientific instruments. The more than 450 professionals who have participated and the Emiratis in general are now crossing their fingers in this very risky stage of the mission.