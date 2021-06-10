The aqueduct of Constantinople, the longest in the ancient world

The aqueducts are very impressive examples of the art of construction in the Roman empire. Even today, it is possible to obtain from them technical, practical and aesthetic teachings on their construction and use. Recent research has brought to light new data on how the aqueduct of Constantinople, 426 kilometers long, and how it was maintained.

In some respects, the Roman Empire was ahead of its time, emphasizing above all its visionary interest in building durable infrastructure. This includes a dense road network and impressive ports and mines. However, the most innovative technical achievement of the Roman Empire lies in its water management, in particular its long-distance aqueducts that carried water to cities and other settlements or facilities.

Almost every major city in the Roman Empire had an ample supply of fresh water. These aqueducts are best known for their impressive bridges, such as the Pont du Gard in southern France, which, like others, is still standing after two millennia. But the aqueducts are even more impressive for the construction difficulties that the engineers of the Roman Empire had to solve, difficulties that would force even today’s engineers to think hard.

To date, more than 2,000 long-distance Roman aqueducts are known, and it is estimated that many more are yet to be discovered.

The team of geoarchaeologist Gül Sürmelihindi, from the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany, has investigated the most spectacular aqueduct from the end of Ancient Rome, that of Constantinople, now Istanbul in present-day Turkey.

In AD 324, the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great made Constantinople the new capital of the Roman Empire. Although the city is at an important geopolitical crossroads of land and sea routes, the supply of fresh water was a problem. For this reason, a new aqueduct was built to supply Constantinople from springs located 60 kilometers to the west. As the city grew, this system was extended in the 5th century to springs located even 120 kilometers from the city in a straight line. This gave the aqueduct a total length of at least 426 kilometers, making it the longest in the ancient world.

Sürmelihindi, Cees Passchier of Johannes Gutenberg University and their colleagues studied the carbonate deposits of this aqueduct, that is, the calcareous layer that gradually formed on the internal surface of the canal due to the accumulation of sediments transported in the water. The characteristics of this layer can be used to obtain important information about the water management and environmental conditions at that time. The researchers found that the entire aqueduct system contained only fine carbonate deposits, representing about 27 years of use. However, from the documentation of the city it is known that the aqueduct system operated for more than 700 years, until at least the 12th century. This means that the entire aqueduct had to be maintained and cleaned in the days of the Byzantine Empire, even shortly before it ceased to function, as Sürmelihindi argues. Carbonate deposits that are not removed can continue to grow until all water supply is blocked. That is why it is necessary to remove them from time to time.

Cleaning and repairing a 266-kilometer canal means that it cannot be used for weeks or months, while the city’s population depends on its water supply. How was this problem avoided? Sürmelihindi’s team has found the answer: she and her colleagues found that a 50-kilometer stretch of the central part of the water supply system was built in duplicate, with one canal on top of the other, running over double-decker bridges.

Part of the section with two channels of the aqueduct of Constantinople. (Photo: © Jim Crow)

It seems clear that this system was established to allow cleaning and maintenance operations without having to interrupt the flow of water. While one channel of the aqueduct was being cleaned, the other was on duty. This allowed the aqueduct to be in constant operation. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)