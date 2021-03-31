The Aqualair (AQLR) First NFT Biota is available from Unicrypt

Compartir

Aqualair is a new DeFi project with a cross-chain Automated Market Maker (AMM) based on the Ethereum network. It makes it easy for users to provide liquidity and reach the peak of sustainability with their crypto assets. The platform features a multifunctional token (AQLR) designed as a water ecosystem.

Aqualair refers to his love for an environment that is based on what is called an ecosystem. At first, someone believed that the characteristics of Aqualair himself had become a complete concept, of various types, colors, adaptability, strong, aggressive and not weak in the face of all the temperatures that are still in the category of tropical climate. We make it seem like they live in a different world but still in the nature of that creature, which we believe leads to an ecosystem that is on the Blockchain.

The new protocol with blockchain concepts and innovations seeks to facilitate users to carry out the activities provided by the platform with a minimum risk of impermanent loss. Aqualair supports a governance and consensus that makes it easy for users to control their assets when using the platform by voting on liquidity providers (LPs) and other features.

The project team is working to create an eco-friendly platform on the ETH blockchain that focuses on participation, price stability, decentralized applications, mining, and game-based NFTs.

Aqualair’s smart contract was successfully audited by Rug Detectives, a respected external auditor. The audit, which included analyzing the functionality of the code on the platform, found no issues that could undermine user trust in the project and the token.

Join the Aqualair pre-sale round and earn extra bonuses!

The Aqualair team is proud to announce that the project’s Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO) has been hosted on the Unicrypt launchpad.

The pre-sale round will offer AQLR tokens at a listing price of 10,080 AQLR / per ETH, with a total of 5,04 million native tokens up for grabs. After the two pre-sale rounds scheduled from March 23 to April 5, 2021, the total pre-sale amount will be locked in for 11 months.

Once the soft limit (50 ETH) is reached, the AQLR token will appear on Uniswap and other CEXs. The flexible capitalization fund is specifically dedicated to providing liquidity at Uniswap (55% of the ETH raised will be locked in) to help transform Aqualair into the best DeFi platform and increase the trust of LPs.

The funds raised will also help the project achieve other goals, including website / server maintenance, implementation of the Participation Program and NFT, and listing on CoinMarketCap / Coingecko.

The Aqualair team does not anticipate reaching its 450 ETH hard cap fund target at this stage. However, if the project reaches this goal, it plans to provide a backing fund for BUY and increase the price of the AQLR token.

The development team set an ambitious pre-sale goal to raise more funds to bring the project to life and ensure it survives the impact of intense competition in DeFi and the crypto space for decades.

As a way of thanking users participating in the presale, Aqualair will offer extra bonuses for any investor who spends more than 1 ETH (3% bonus).

Similarly, 2 – 3 ETH gains 5% + 1 NFT random chance, while 4 – 5 ETH gains 7% + 1 NFT random chance + Limited NFT Badge. The NFTs will be distributed in the third quarter of 2021 after the launch of the Replay Program.

Other advantages for participants in the pre-sale rounds include early access to the market and exclusive privileges throughout the platform as long as their addresses have at least 50% of the purchased tokens.

How to participate in Aqualair ILO

To participate in the first round of private sale reserved for whitelisted investors, you need to open this Unicrypt link and connect your wallet, where you will need to deposit at least 0.1 ETH. Also, make sure you have at least 4 UNCX or 50 UNCL Tokens for this first round.

After round 1 (expected to expire for approximately 2 hours), Unicrypt’s smart contract will initialize the public pre-sale round.

Participants in the second round must select the amount they wish to invest in the public sale with a minimum of 0.1 ETH required. Once the second pre-sale round concludes (Soft cap> Hard cap reached), the market will initialize on the Uniswap platform.

If the ceiling is not reached, liquidity will initialize after the final date of the sale. If the softcover is not reached by the end of the second round, the rest of the presale will burn out.

For more information, use the links below:

Channel: https://t.me/aqualair

Group: https://t.me/aqualairgroup

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aqualair

Medium https://aqualair.medium.com

Website: https://aqualair.org