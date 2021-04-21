The April Lyrid: when and where to see this meteor shower

Meteor ShowerEuropa Press / NASA

Earth passes through a debris stream from Comet Thatcher

The debris will hit the atmosphere of our planet moving at almost 180,000 km / h

The best time to see them will be during sunrise on April 22 anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere

The night of April 21-22, Earth will pass through a debris stream from Comet Thatcher, which is the source of the annual Lyrid meteor shower..

As the Earth passes through the rubble zone, Cometary dust clumps, most of them no bigger than grains of sand, will hit our planet’s atmosphere moving at 49 kilometers per second (approximately 177.028 kilometers per hour) and will disintegrate in the form of rays of light. Typical Lyrides are almost as bright as the stars in Ursa Major.

The best time will be during sunrise on April 22 in the Northern Hemisphere

This year, the best observation time will be during sunrise on April 22 in any time zone in the northern hemisphere. Although this year coincides with the almost full moon, at that time the moon will have already set, allowing a greater observation of these “shooting stars”. While the number of Lyrides per hour may be low, they are also known to produce bright fireballs, and this year it is expected that up to 15-20 meteors per hour can be observed.

One of the oldest known meteor showers

Lyrids are pieces of space debris that originate from comet C / 1861 G1 Thatcher. They are one of the oldest known meteor showers, which have been observed for more than 2,700 years, NASA reports.

Their radiant, or point in the sky from which they appear and from where they get their name, is in the constellation Lyra. The Lyrids appear to come from the vicinity of one of the brightest stars in the night sky: Vega. Vega is one of the easiest stars to detect, even in light-polluted areas.