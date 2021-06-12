The apps and games with the best design for iPhone that you can also download on Android

Apple has announced the winners of its “Design Awards,” but some of the best-designed apps are also available on Android.

As every year at this time, Apple has announced the winners of the Apple Design Awards 2021, where the Best designed apps and games of the year, available for iOS and iPadOS, in the same way that Google selects the best-designed Android apps in its Material Design Awards.

However, some of the Winning apps aren’t just available on Apple devices. A good part of them can also be enjoyed in the Google operating system, and we have selected all those that can be downloaded today on Android.

Loóna

In its day it was already chosen by Google as one of the best little-known apps for Android, and now its design has been chosen by Apple as one of the best in recent times.

Loóna is a app that helps you sleep or relax, but that has nothing to do with all the other apps of this type that flood Google Play. It offers sessions of animated landscapes to help you relax, with narrated stories and background sounds.

Bird Alone

In the Material Design Awards there is also a place for games, and Bird Alone has been one of the winners this year.

This is a casual introspection game, where you must make friends with the “loneliest bird on the planet”, who will ask you questions to learn more about you.

Carrot Weather

For some time now, CARROT Weather is available on Android. And not only that, but it is also one of the best weather apps that exist on Google Play.

Despite its great redesign is only available in the iOS versionWe are confident that its developer will decide to renew the Android edition sooner rather than later.

Be my eyes

Be My Eyes was born with the purpose of offer help to blind people around the world, through a remote assistance app. Now, there are already millions of people participating in this initiative through a app whose design has been recognized by Apple, and that can also be downloaded for free on Android.

Genshin Impact

I could not miss one of the games with the best graphics as it is Genshin Impact. The MiHoYo title is available on both iOS and Android, so you can delve into a fantastic world of Teyvat.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

The mobile version of LoL has been chosen by Apple as one of the best designed games for iOS in the last year. And of course the game can also be download on Android for free.

